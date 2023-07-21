STNJ Launches New Program CLASSICS FOR KIDS

The series will launch on August 12th, 2023 with an elaborately staged reading of The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is proud to introduce new programming for the next generation titled Classics for Kids! The series will launch on August 12th, 2023 with an elaborately staged reading of The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. This family-oriented series will continue through the fall and winter with two other presentations featuring classic works of children's literature at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre. This new program is one of the special features of Bonnie J. Monte’s final season. She wanted to establish and kick off this new initiative as a parting gift for young patrons and their parents.

Ms. Monte said, “We are so excited to be launching this new program designed especially for kids and their parents. Any child who can occupy a seat on their own, no matter how young, is welcome! Amongst our many efforts to build our audience back up in the wake of the pandemic, this exciting new series represents our deep commitment to creating and nurturing an audience for the future — and one that loves the classics! We want to foster early in young people, a love of the great works of literature and an appetite for the joy of theatergoing!”

The Productions:

August 12th — 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Staged Reading of The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

The Little Prince is Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s great gift to the world. It is one of the most widely read pieces in history, with over 140 million copies sold worldwide. The story follows a young prince on his journey to multiple planets, Earth included, and encompasses themes of friendship, love, and loneliness. While The Little Prince may be a children’s book, it provides important lessons for all ages about human nature, life, and the universal experiences we all share.

November 4th —  11:00 a.m.

The Dragon King | A Tanglewood Marionettes Production

A terrible drought has overtaken the land, and all the world has turned brown and lifeless. The Dragon King is the ruler of the waters, and the people are beginning to wonder why he has not brought the precious rains in such a very long time. An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore, Tanglewood Marionettes’ latest production tells the tale of a wise Grandmother who journeys to the bottom of the sea to seek the Dragon King, and the answers to why he has forsaken the land above. With colorful sea creatures, an exciting adventure, and all the visual splendor that audiences have come to expect from a Tanglewood Marionettes production, The Dragon King is a heart-warming tale that will thrill young and old alike.

Founded in 1993 by Anne Ware and Peter Schaefer, Tanglewood Marionettes is a nationally touring marionette theater based in New England.

December 16th — 11:00 a.m.

Staged Reading of The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen

This classic is one of Andersen’s most acclaimed fairy tales. It is the story of two best friends, Gerda and Kai, who grow apart when their world is overcome by dark forces. Kai is influenced by the Snow Queen, whose intentions are evil, and Kai quickly betrays the bond between him and Gerda. With the help of a slew of characters, Gerda reunites with her friend, and the audience is left to reflect on an all too familiar theme – one’s circumstances may shape who one becomes, but with love and compassion, good can overcome evil.

Classics for Kids is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, along with additional funding provided by Stark D. Kirby, Jr.

Tickets are $15 for patrons 17 and under. Adult tickets are $20. For more information about The Shakespeare Theatre’s Classics for Kids performances, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org. 




Recommended For You