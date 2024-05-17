State Theatre New Jersey to Present JERSEY TALENT in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



State Theatre New Jersey will present Jersey Talent on Saturday, June 1 at 8pm. Jersey Talent—hosted by Claudio Mir and Sarah Ferreira—is a new talent show in New Jersey for ages 5-25. Ten finalists, including singers, dancers, a pianist, a rock band, and more, will perform live at the historic State Theatre. The winner of Jersey Talent wins a spot as a featured performer at the New Brunswick Heart Festival on August 10. Tickets for Jersey Talent are $15.



Video auditions for Jersey Talent began in early March. From the video submissions, 26 acts were chosen to audition live at the State Theatre. Of the 26 acts, 10 were selected to move forward to the live performance on June 1. Four judges from the New Brunswick community will select the top three finalists. The winner will be chosen based on audience applause.



The 10 finalists include John Boudouvas, a 9-year-old tap dancer from Metuchen; Isabella DiStasio, a 17-year-old singer from Hillsborough; Victoria Wylde, a 16-year-old pianist and composer from Milltown; Emmanuelle Aria Castañeda, a 14-year-old singer from New Brunswick; Angelina & Marianna Berberich, 9-year-old twin Irish step dancers from Avon-by-the-Sea; Elizabeth Larsen, a 14-year-old singer from Elizabeth; Laura Rodriguez, a 24-year-old singer-songwriter-guitarist from Colonia; Cullen Hussey, a 20-year-old singer from Southampton, PA; Marissa Lazovick, an 18-year-old dancer from Branchburg; and the band Crowfield from Monmouth County. Download photos of finalists here>



“Jersey Talent was created to provide a platform for youth to express themselves through art in a safe environment before a supportive audience of friends, family, and community,” said Sarah Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO. “There are so many talented kids in our region who are looking for an outlet, a place to perform outside their schools, and we wanted to provide that outlet with Jersey Talent.”



About the Finalists

John Boudouvas

A dancer, actor, and model in the NJ/NY area, John Boudouvas will be entering 5th grade this fall. He is a company dancer with The Jill Justin Dance Alliance in Edison, NJ.



Isabella DiStasio

Isabella DiStasio is a 17-year-old high school student from Hillsborough. She’s been singing and performing since she was seven years old.



Victoria Wylde

Victoria Wylde is a 16-year-old with a strong passion for music. She is talented with piano, ukulele, guitar, and singing. Her favorite thing to do is compose her own songs on the piano. Although Victoria never received formal lessons, she is continually teaching herself. At this performance she will be performing her original song, “Blossom.”



Emmanuelle Aria Castañeda

Emmanuelle Aria Castañeda is from New Brunswick and has a love for singing and theatre. She has participated in chorus and the drama club at Saint Bartholomew School, where she has performed as Alice in Matilda, Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, and as Evie in The Descendants. She has also had the honor of singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” at flag raising events for Middlesex County.



The Berberich Twins

Marianna and Angelina Berberich are 9-year-old identical twins who love Irish dancing. At age four, they began taking lessons with Colleen Kenny, owner of D'Arcy School of Irish Dance; they continue to practice with Colleen and her assistant Jacklyn Mazzarisi several times per week. Their favorite things about dancing are learning new steps from their talented teachers and traveling to local, regional, and national competitions.



Elizabeth Larsen

Elizabeth Larsen is 14 years old and is from Elizabeth, NJ. She is currently an 8th Grader at Terence C. Reilly School 7. She will be attending UCVTS Academy of Performing Arts next year. Elizabeth has been singing, dancing, and playing the piano since she was four. She has performed in many recitals, Off-Broadway, and local showcases and theatrical productions. Her most recent role was Judy Bernly in 9 to 5 Jr. for Pixie Dust Players. During her free time, she loves talking on the phone with friends and taking family pizza road trips.



Laura Rodriguez

Laura Daniela Rodríguez, 24, is a recent graduate of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She has played guitar for almost 10 years but has only begun sharing original music as of 2023. Laura is extremely thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to share her work on this stage.



Cullen Hussey

Cullen Hussey is a 20-year-old actor, singer, writer, and director. He has done quite a few show productions throughout his life. He’s known for his range in both singing, characters, and voices. He is known to play diverse complex characters from the bully, Billy, from Carrie to Jesus in Godspell. Currently working his way into film and theater, Cullen has been making films and doing community theater shows. He hopes you enjoy his performance.



Marissa Lazovick

Marissa Lazovick is a lifelong dancer, training at Broadway Dance Theater in North Plainfield. She has performed for Fox Family Entertainment’s Dance Squad, Off-Broadway at the Playwrights Horizons Theater, and in the Palm Desert Choreography Festival. Certified in American Sign Language, she volunteers to raise awareness for the deaf community. She graduates from Ridge High School and the Somerset County Vocational Dance Program in June and will be attending Boston Conservatory at Berklee to study Dance.



Crowfield

Crowfield encapsulates blues, soul & rock ’n’ roll! These talented musicians met while studying at Rockit Academy, NJ’s #1 music program. Crowfield has captured audiences at legendary venues such as The Cutting Room and The Stone Pony and are thrilled to perform at STNJ. Members include Brendan McGreevy (Holmdel), 18, vocalist; Stephanos Tsompanidis (Holmdel), 16, drums; Antonios Tsompanidis (Holmdel), 19, saxophone; Kaitlyn Taylor (Avenel), 18, bass guitar, Avenel. Ryan Lowry (Howell), 18, Lead Guitar, Howell. Sean Ricard (Little Silver) 14, key; Samantha Rodriguez (Middletown), 17, vocals; and Nicholas Kouvaras (Middletown), 19, congas.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.



Comments