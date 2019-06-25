Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific, the hit musical based on James Michener's "Tales of the South Pacific", opens Friday at Music Mountain Theatre.

Set against the dramatic background of an idyllic South Pacific island during WWII, Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific intertwines the themes of romance, duty, and prejudice to create a story that is all at once hilarious, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking. Based on the anecdotes of a real-life U.S. Navy commander who was stationed on an island, the musical follows two intercultural love stories.

Starring as Ensign Nellie Forbush and Emile deBecque are Jennifer Gursky (MMT's 42nd Street) and Erik Snyder (MMT's The Producers). Also starring are Jomarie Apelt as Bloody Mary, Eddie Honan as Luther Billis, Dan Drew as Lt. Joseph Cable, Jenn Hsiao as Liat, Han Kim as Bloody Mary's Assistant, and Zoe and Gavin Prikril as Ngana and Jerome.

Military Appreciation Night at South Pacific is June 28 at 8pm. Tickets are buy one, get one free with a military ID. South Pacific will be ASL interpreted on July 6 at 3pm.

Performances of South Pacific run June 28 through July 14 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors and students and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.





