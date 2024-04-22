SHOW UP, KIDS New Jersey Premiere Announced At Mile Square Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MILE SQUARE THEATRE has announced their Theatre for Family and Young Audiences Production for their 2023-24 season: SHOW UP, KIDS!, directed by Michole Biancosino. SHOW UP, KIDS! will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030).

Performances begin Wednesday, April 24 and continue through Sunday, May 19. Opening Night is Saturday, April 27 (5 p.m.). Tickets are $24-$35 and available at milesquaretheatre.org.

Show Up, Kids! is a semi-improvised comedy where a hapless host uses audience suggestions for the plot, props, characters, and setting of a completely original story. Says FringeReview of the play, “By the end, the kids are dancing, singing, and laughing. It's a feel-good show. Even parents will leave with a smile.” The highly acclaimed production is a top family pick from the New York Times and Time Out New York.

The production stars Peter Michael Marino as the host, and Denisse Stefany Mendoza for two Spanglish performances on Wednesday, May 8th and Wednesday, May 15th at 12:00 pm.

The production features scenic design by Jen Price Fick and Emmett Grosland and lighting design by Nina Agelvis.

Tickets and More Information

Schools that wish to book field trip performances should reach out to estehli@milesquaretheatre.org. Mile Square Theatre provides $10 tickets for students with chaperones free with every ten student tickets. The show is a perfect educational opportunity for creative, artistic, and visual expression; speech; critical thinking; spatial relations; decision making; and social skills.

Show Up, Kids plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, May 19:

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets are $24-35 and are now available online at www.MileSquareTheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance.