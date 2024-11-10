SHE KILLS MONSTERS Set for Teaneck High School This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Visual and Performing Arts Department at Teaneck High School (THS) will present SHE KILLS MONSTERS, at the Helen B. Hill Auditorium at Teaneck High (100 Elizabeth Avenue). The musical has performances Thursday November 14th at 6pm, Friday and Saturday November 15th and 16th at 7:00pm, and Sunday November 17th at 2:00pm.

SHE KILLS MONSTERS, a play by Qui Nguyen, is a heartfelt story of two sisters connecting through high adventure, slaying monsters, and conquering foes. Agnes Evans is a completely average woman who strives to be nothing but average until the day she wishes her life were a little less boring. Her wish unfortunately comes true when her family, including her younger sister Tilly, dies in a car crash. Agnes was never close to Tilly because they were interested in completely different things; Agnes loved mainstream pop culture, while Tilly had a passion for everything classified as nerdy or geeky, with a special love for Dungeons & Dragons. As Agnes is cleaning and packing Tilly's room in order to move everything to her place, she finds a module Tilly had written for D&D. In order to get closer to the sister she never really knew, Agnes embarks on her own adventure with the help of Dungeon Master Chuck to play the game as Tilly designed. As she delves deeper into her quest, the fantasy world and reality begin to collide and mix as Agnes searches to connect with Tilly and realizes how much of her sister she never knew, discovering things about her sister, and herself. This high energy play is filled with humor, heart, and heroic battles.

SHE KILLS MONSTERS, known for its rich storytelling and unique blend of adventure and comedy, has resonated with audiences for its themes of identity, acceptance, and self-discovery. The play has been performed over 800 times, after winning the American Alliance for Theater and Education's Distinguished Play Award in 2013.

SHE KILLS MONSTERS is a unique collaboration between THS faculty, alumni, and students. The play is Co-Directed by Jamie Boyle (faculty) and Ari Hiller (THS alumni). This technically involved show is being managed by many THS students who have been dedicated to scenery, props, sound, costumes, and lighting. THS Seniors on the crew include Elise Ramos, head of costumes, Elinoa Assayag, head of props, Ilan Blaiburg, head of lighting, and Leia Hardyman, head of crew. Additionally, the Production Team includes THS Juniors Tristan Le (sound design), Jayden Richardson (Production Stage Manager), and Jerilik Jimenez Aparicio (Assistant Technical Director and sound designer). SHE KILLS MONSTERS features fight choreography by THS parent, Paul White, and costume design by Emily Smith (faculty).

The cast of adventurers in SHE KILLS MONSTERS includes THS Seniors Leyla Gueye as Agnes, Sydney Zarro as Lilith, Nate White as Chuck, and Anaiza Cruz as Evil Gabby and Farrah. Rounding out the cast is Tova Roth as Tilly, Chase Burton as Miles, Kealyn Victoria as Kaliope, Kayanna Brown as Vera, Matias Wouters as Steve, Hamish White as Orcus, and Kristela Saraci as Evil Tina. The ensemble includes Ariana Leslie, Aliza Pelavin, Ray Kwon, Kayla Saley, Najee Esteverne, and Chelsea Rosales.

Tickets are available on MySchoolBucks only, there will be no cash transactions for this production; seating is reserved only.

