SEX WORK/SEX PLAY To Have New Jersey Premiere in April

After a successful Off Broadway run, Sex Work/Sex Play, a new stage play from screenwriter and playwright Caytha Jentis, will open at the Parsippany Arts Center on April 11th directed by Lauren Moran. Moran, the artistic producing director of LoMotion Live, a theatre dedicated to creating conversation through theatre and the art, will also be producing. Off Broadway, Sex Work/Sex Play was produced by Emerging Artists Theatre and directed by Rosie Gunther in the fall of 2023.

Sex Work/Sex Play is a cross generational social commentary comedy about the conundrum of love, dating, connection and sex in our digital driven world where everything and everybody is a swipe away and nobody tells the truth.

The New Jersey cast is led by Alex (Deshja Driggs), a divorced hip urbanite dwelling down on love mother. The ensemble includes Cassidy, (Megan Moran) her college-aged sex positive sugar baby college daughter, Dave, (Ben Weisman) a porn-addicted suburban unhappily married husband/father, Maggie, (Diane Harrington) his depressed over-weight stay-at-home mom wife and Jay (Deke Stoklosa) a sweet romantic Only Fans sex worker and personal trainer. They all become interconnected in a farcical, love-affirming fun way.

Sex Work/Sex Play will play April 11-14 at Parsippany Arts Center 130 Knoll Road, Boonton, NJ. Tickets are now on sale at the button below. For additional information, contact: LoMotion Live at 973-997-0148.