Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Enters Final Week of Performances at The Ritz Theatre Company

Time is running out to experience the magic of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at The Ritz Theatre Company! With only one weekend remaining, this beloved musical has captured the hearts of audiences of all ages with its timeless story, unforgettable music, and stunning choreography.

Originally presented on television in 1957 and starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella has become one of the most treasured fairy tales of all time. This Contemporary Stage adaptation breathes new life into the classic story with a witty and romantic script by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane, alongside beloved songs like "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago."

"People think Cinderella has always been a musical, but this adaptation was written in 2013 for the stage." said Director and Choreographer Carl Randolph. "There are messages in this piece that are still relevant today and I want audiences to think about not only the magic and dancing, but also the underlying narrative."

Perfect for the entire family, this enchanting production is a must-see event for the holidays. Don't miss your chance to step into a world of elegance, humor, and heartwarming moments. Performances run through December 22, 2024, at The Ritz Theatre Company, located at 915 White Horse Pike, Haddon Township, NJ.

Tickets: Visit www.ritztheatreco.org to reserve your seats today.

Remaining Performance Schedule:

Wednesday Dec 18 7:30pm

Friday Dec 20 8pm

Saturday Dec 21 8pm

Sunday Dec 22 2pm

Celebrate the magic of the season with Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at The Ritz Theatre Company. Don't wait-your fairy tale evening awaits before the final toll of midnight!

