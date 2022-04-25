Ridgewood Guild Film Festival Announces Special Guest Constantine Maroulis, Free Panel With Actor David Krumholtz, Emmy Winner Glenn Allen, Actor Todd Etelson & More

Closing Night of the Ridgewood Guild International Festival is chock full of fun for the curious cineaste or just the average fan of entertainment.

Start the evening off at 5pm inside the Bow Tie Theater, 190 E. Ridgewood Avenue in downtown Ridgewood (a few blocks from the train station) for a FREE panel of industry experts. If you are an inspiring filmmaker or just want to find out more about the overall industry, come inside to hear the professionals and be able to ask questions. The dress up and step out on the Red Carpet to meet American Idol's Constantine Maroulis, the filmmakers and friends of the festival. The Red Carpet is free. Then purchase a ticket for just $12, sit back and enjoy the films. After that, walk up the road to Bareburger to enjoy a party into the night celebrating film and the filmmakers. You can purchase tickets at the door but purchasing them ahead of time will insure a ticket: https://afterparty.brownpapertickets.com/

The Ridgewood Guild International Film Festival will present 4 professionals to discuss a range of topics including acting on camera, what agents look for, what types of movies are being green-lit today, what streaming networks are seeking to avoid, how to pitch an idea and a finished film, the marketing and distribution of independent films, and the trials and tribulations of the creative life.

The panel of speakers, presented in round table format, include actor/writer/producer David Krumholtz; acting coach and Broadway producer Todd Etelson; writer/editor/visual effects master Glenn Allen; and producer/PR Strategist Suzanne Ordas Curry.

Todd Etelson is the Founder of Actors Technique NY, the leading TV/Film Youth Acting Studio in New York City (and now opening in Ridgewood). As a private acting coach to NYC & L.A.'s Top Agents, he's advanced the careers of young stars, such as Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks) and Cameron Ocasio (Sam & Cat) to mention just a few. His earlier acting credits include HBO's Oz, ABC's One Life to Live, NBC's Law & Order SVU, CBS's Bull and most currently Brass Tactics: City on Fire. He is a co-producer of Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal. For more on Todd visit here.

David Krumholtz is an actor, writer, and producer. David, who hails from Queens and now lives in Bergen County, made his professional acting debut on Broadway 30 years ago. He has been fortunate to work consistently from that point forward. Career highlights include roles in CBS's Numb3rs, HBO's The Deuce, as well as the films The Santa Clause, Ten Things I Hate About You, Ray, Hail Caesar!, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. He also created, wrote, and starred in Gigi Does It for the Independent Film Channel (IFC). David can next be seen in The White House Plumbers on HBO and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer for Universal Studios. For more on David visit here.

Glenn Allen is a resident of Bergen County and the co-owner of the visual effects studio, Brainstorm Digital. www.brainstorm-digital.com Since 1991, Glenn has worked on some of the most successful movie and television projects in entertainment history. Glenn is credited as Producer, Director, Editor, or Visual Effects Supervisor on over 100 feature films and television shows spanning 30 years, earning two consecutive Emmy Awards as Visual Effects Producer on Boardwalk Empire.

Glenn worked in every department in the industry, eventually working his way onto Ron Howard's editing team, where he spent 10 years in Ron's cutting room. With Ron's encouragement, in 2003 Glenn founded the visual effects studio Brainstorm Digital, which led to many opportunities, such as producing the History Channel Series The Men Who Built America and producing and editing two Neil Young concert movies for Jonathan Demme. Glenn develops and pitches various projects to networks, while producing, directing, writing, and editing others. He is Executive Producer of The Morning Breeze, a short film which is playing at this year's festival. For more on Glenn visit here.

Suzanne Ordas Curry has owned a PR firm since 1988. Ten years ago, through an entertainment client, she started her second career as an independent film, series and podcast producer specializing in marketing them. Her more than 20 projects have won awards at top film festivals and been nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards, Indie Series Awards and others. Her projects have included past Emmy, Oscar and Tony award winning actors.

The projects have been seen on most streamers, HBO, Lifetime, Showtime, and in theaters. Suzanne is a founding member of Rebelle Media, which is premiering Mr. Malcolm's List in July. Her workbook on marketing independent films will be out in 2022. Her newest project, The LIBBY Show, an online talk show for women of a certain age, is on Youtube and IWomanTV. An episode of The LIBBY Show is also part of this year's festival. Visit: www.WIPublicRelations.com, and www.SuzeeBehindtheScenes,com.

The films run for two days, Wednesday and Thursday April 27th and 28th.You can purchase tickets at the theater. For more information contact:

For more information visit https://ridgewoodguildfilmfest.com/.