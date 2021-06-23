Rheinbeck Theatre Society Presents Henry Fin Berry As The World's 300th BILLY ELLIOT

New Jersey's Henry Fin Berry will fill Billy Elliot's shoes, as he becomes the world's 300th triple threat to play the role. His turn as the British ballet dancer in The Rheinbeck Theatre Society's production marks another milestone: Berry will be only the first American actor to have played all three coveted roles for young boys: Billy, Michael and Small Boy.

After learning about the Rhinebeck production from a fan who had seen Berry in prior productions, he auditioned for the role and was chosen to portray the titular role. First starting rehearsals in March of 2020, the production was stalled due to the pandemic. Rehearsals resumed in May of 2021 this summer's premiere.

An extraordinary dancer, Henry's skills include Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Hip Hop, Contemporary and Breakdance. His gifts in dance come with years of training from his mother Vanessa Berry, and her acclaimed Kick Performing Arts Studio in Rumson, New Jersey. His extensive training with Badiene Magaziner, Steven Carl McCasland, Jessi Clayton, The Prep and Thomas Retter have made Berry a true triple threat and no stranger to the Musical Theatre stage.

In addition to previous productions of Billy Elliot (at Weathervane Theatre and The Axelrod performing Arts Center), he has been seen Off-Broadway in The Giant Hoax, A Very Merry Unauthorized Children's Scientology Pageant, High School Musical and across the country in the national tour of The Sound of Music.

Based on the 2000 hit film of the same name, Billy Elliot is the inspirational tale of a young boy who discovers and pursues his dream of becoming a dancer against the backdrop of the 1984 British coal-miners strike.

The musical took home 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. T With music by Elton John and book & lyrics by Lee Hall, this musical will make you cheer out loud for a young boy's passion. The production is directed by Dorothy Luongo, with musical direction by Paul & JoAnne Schubert and choreography by Sharon Penz, Jane Carney, Marcus McGregor & Riley Corneilson.

Berry is joined by Abby Anspach, Michael Britt, Dan Chester, Jordan Coates, Jake Cote, Andy Crispell, Ann Davies, Joe Eriole, Mila Guerra, Lumi Haas, Lisanne Uriel Krembs, Ory Lopez, Harriet Luongo, Sean Mahoney, Declan McCarthy, Kevin McCarthy, Amy Gustin Millin, Bella Morcone, Emma Morcone, Lo Morcone, Duane Joseph Olson, Elliette Shavelle, Paul Strieby, Wendy Urban-Mead and Willa Wainwright.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.centerforperformingarts.org.