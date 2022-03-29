Revolutionary War Reenactment Returns To Haddonfield In June 2022
The Skirmish brings South Jersey's colonial history to life in day-long event.
After a two-year hiatus, Haddonfield's popular revolutionary war reenactment will return in June 2022. The Skirmish brings history books to life with a day of Revolutionary War soldiers, horses, clashes between colonists and redcoats, family friendly programming, music, and important moments from South Jersey and Haddonfield's history in the founding of the U.S.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the British will invade Haddonfield and be challenged by Continental troops, just as they did 244 years ago -- in June 1778. Redcoats on horseback will charge, muskets will be fired, and The Continentals will try to stop the redcoats before they head off to New York (and are intercepted at the Battle at Monmouth). The Skirmish and a day of events surrounding it take place on and around Kings Highway, Haddonfield's main street.
The Skirmish, an outdoor, free event, has been running for a decade.
"Back in 1778, during the British Troop evacuation of occupied Philadelphia, George Washington ordered the local militia to "annoy" the redcoats. Both sides would Skirmish throughout South Jersey until they finally battled at Monmouth, and so on June 4, 2022, we will annoy them again!," says Joe Murphy, Chair of the Skirmish Committee. "We love being able to once again share our community's rich Revolutionary War history in a fun, family-friendly way."
Schedule of Events:
June 4, 2022
10 a.m.: Redcoats begin "looting and pillaging" Haddonfield
11 a.m. Brief clash between Redcoats and Continentals on Kings Highway
2 p.m.: The Skirmish, featuring redcoats on horseback, muskets, and Revolutionary War reenactors on Kings Highway
Activities throughout the day (check the website for actual times):
Battle of the Brews at King's Road Brewing Company: Revolutionary Red for the British redcoats v. Ample Vengeance for the Continental Troops (public votes for a winner)
Historic exhibits and History Faire at the Masonic Temple
Betsy Ross quilt and patchwork workshop at Markeim Arts Center
Interactive Revolutionary War themed clay workshop at Markeim's Clay Studio
Meet character and soldier reenactors
Yelling contest ("The British Are Coming!")
Colonial dancing at the Haddon Fortnightly
Pillory prisoners
Learn sword fighting from Sword and Swagger
Open house at the Indian King Tavern, where New Jersey officially became a state
See a blacksmith, a tinsmith and a quilling artist at work at the Indian King Tavern
Free colonial caricatures at the Farmers Market
See a Revolutionary War military surgeon at the Masonic Temple
Visit the Queen's Rangers and their horses at their encampment
Washington Crossing Fife and Drum performance
Colonial era tools and other amusements for children at the Friends Meeting House
Town criers spread the news
Chat with Ben Franklin as he wanders the town and stops in at the Masonic Temple
Haddonfield Plays and Players performs songs from "The Kings Road" a show about the Indian King Tavern, and plays colonial music at the Haddonfield Farmers' Market
The Sea Dogs - pirates singing shanties
Read the Indian King Gazette, a replica of a colonial era newspaper
Walking tour of the town's historic buildings (charge applies)
Learn about Colonial era arts and crafts
Get a Colonial era "penny portrait" done by silhouette artist Ted Steussy at the Masonic Temple
Revolutionary War fire-fighting equipment at the Haddon Fire Company No. 1's museum
Enjoy breakfast with the Colonial Troops ($15 for adults and $10 for children); 9-11:30 a.m. First Presbyterian Church
Children's pony rides at Haddonfield Financial Planning on Haddon Ave
Additional events:
Lecture Series, free, 7 pm: The American Revolution in Our Communities
Garry Stone | March 30 at the Masonic Temple, Haddonfield
The 1776-1780 Revolutionary War Adventures of John Inskeep (1757-1834), a Young Man Born Near Haddonfield, New Jersey.
Doug Rauschenberger | April 6 at Haddonfield Borough Hall
Close to Home: Haddonfield in the American Revolution
Jim Christ | April 27 at the Masonic Temple, Haddonfield
Remember Paoli!: The Paoli Massacre
Daniel K. Richter | May 4 at Haddonfield Borough Hall
Native Americans' Wars for Independence
Kelly Jackson | May 25 at the Masonic Temple, Haddonfield
Secret Codes and Spy-craft in the American Revolution
Doug Thomas | June 1 at Haddonfield Borough Hall
An Evening with George Washington
Window Decorating Contest
May 2-20
Colonial-era displays in Haddonfield shop windows. Window decorating contest runs May 2-20 and the public votes for the winner.
Organized by Haddonfield Lions Club
Jefferson-Hamilton Debate
May 18
A debate between Jefferson and Hamilton about how the new country should be governed.
Held at the Haddon Fortnightly Building, this event helps build up excitement for The Skirmish.
Presented by the Haddonfield Civic Association. At the Haddon Fortnightly, 7 p.m. More information and tickets.
In 1777, the New Jersey Assembly, fleeing from the British, met in session at Haddonfield's Indian King Tavern and declared that the "Colony" of New Jersey was now the State of New Jersey (per https://haddonfieldhistory.org/). Both British and American forces encamped at Haddonfield or marched through it during various campaigns. Lafayette was among the leaders of the Revolution who was known to have stayed in the town during the war. In 1903, the Indian King Tavern became the first historic site purchased by the State of New Jersey. More on Haddonfield's revolutionary history here.