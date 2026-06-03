Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse-A Stellar Production

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“What does it take to get through to you?” by Doc in West Side Story

There’s a reason why audiences are flocking to see Paper Mill Playhouse’s West Side Story. This stunning American musical classic has everything going for it. The production is superbly directed by the Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and features original choreography by Jerome Robbins reproduced by Alex Sanchez and Co-Choreographed by Peter Gennaro. Whether like me, it’s one of your favorites or you are planning to see it for the first time, we guarantee that West Side Story on the iconic Millburn stage will be a highlight of your entertainment schedule. Get your tickets! There are matinee and evening performances now through Sunday, June 28th.

West Side Story is based on a concept by Jerome Robbins with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents. The musical first debuted on Broadway in 1957 at the Winter Garden Theater before going on tour and has since received numerous revivals on the Great White Way and popular film versions.

The story is a modern reimaging of the tale, Romeo and Juliet. Set in 1957 on the West Side of New York City in the last days of summer, there’s trouble on the streets between rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. But when Tony, a member of the Jets, and Maria, the sister of the Sharks leader, Bernardo meet at a dance, it is love at first sight. The young couple plans a future together despite the overwhelming prejudices in their neighborhood that threatens to keep them apart. Mounting tension and violence between the Jets and the Sharks results in multiple tragedies and exposes senseless hatred that divides people. This is a story that truly resonates today as we experience unfortunate divisions in our country and beyond.

The performers are ideal in their roles and have extraordinary vocal and dance talents. The cast includes newcomers and stage veterans with impressive theatrical credits. The company is led by Noah Henry as Tony and Sarah-Anne Martinez as Maria. They are joined by Mikaela Secada as Anita; Antony Sanchez as Bernardo; Sean Harrison Jones as Riff; Hugo Pizano Orozco as Chino; Nick Alvino as Action; Stuart Zagnit as Doc; Adam Monley as Schrank; and Adam Kozlowski as Krupke.

The troupe also features Gianna Paulina Annesi, Joseph Aued, Bridget Bailey, Anette Barrios-Torres, Taven Blanke, Delaney Diaz, Benjamin Freemantle, Karina Gonzalez, Sofie Hans, Alex Haquia, Macie Harris, Paulo Hernandez-Farella, Beatrice Howell, Cydney Kutcipal, Jamie LaVerdiere, Justin Lopez, Jasper Thomas Moore, Kennedy Perez, Matthew Quintero, Brett Rawlings, Ryan Rodiño, Juan Rojas, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ronan Ryan, Avelina Kiyome Sanchez, and Kyra Sorce.

The musical numbers with beloved, familiar songs and sharp, spirited dance segments are performed to perfection. There are ones that are mezmerizing, stirring, and amusing. The show opens with the thrilling “Jet Song” by Riff and the Jets.” You’ll be moved by the romantic songs such as “Maria” by Tony and “Tonight” by Tony and Maria. Humorous tunes include “America” by Anita, Rosala, and Shark Girls; “I Feel Pretty” by Maria, Rosalia, Consuelo and Francisca; and “Gee, Officer Krupke” by Action and the Jets. “Somewhere” by Tony, Maria and the Company is particularly compelling with gorgeous balletic choreography.

The Creative Team has developed a marvelous setting for West Side Story. The Team includes music direction by Ben McNaboe who leads the 19-piece Paper Mill Playhouse orchestra; scenic coordination and additional design by Kelly James Tighe; costume design by Antonio Consuegra; lighting design by Charlie Morrison; sound design by Matt Kraus; hair, wig and makeup design by The Wig Associates; and fight and intimacy direction by Rick Sordelet. Casting is by The TRC Company. Andrea Cibelli is the Production Stage Manager.

A standing ovation for Paper Mill Playhouse’s Artistic Producing Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director, Michael Stotts for making available to metro area audiences a season of great shows and for topping it off with a stellar production of the quintessential story of star-crossed lovers, West Side Story.

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, NJ. Tickets for West Side Story are on sale now at The Official Site of Paper Mill Playhouse and by calling 973.376.4343 or at the Box Office.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade

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