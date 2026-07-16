MEAN GIRLS Will Come to Bell Theater From Axelrod Performing Arts Academy

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The Axelrod Performing Arts Academy will present Mean Girls at Bell Theater located inside of Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ July 17-19, 2026. Adapted from Tina Fey's hit 2004 film, Mean Girls was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards. This show took Broadway by storm and has since joined the musical in-crowd.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

'Directing Mean Girls reminded me why I love theater,' says Director of Mean Girls, Mary-Kate Schmidt. 'This incredible cast, crew, and production team proved that with talent, kindness, hard work, and trust, even the biggest show can come to life on the smallest stage. Watching our older actors mentor our younger students brought the show's message to life: our words and choices matter, and there is always room to choose kindness, growth, and connection. I am so grateful to do what I love alongside people who made both the process and the production so meaningful.'

Axelrod Performing Arts Academy's Mean Girls features a wide variety of local Jersey actors that includes Noelle Coburn as Cady Heron, Sealth Grover as Aaron Samuels, Macy Swanton as Regina George, Elizabeth Podlaski as Karen Smith, Tristen DeChiara as Gretchen Wieners,, Sean Busk as Damian, Jha'nae LeGrande as Janis, Katie Cozzi as Ms. Norbury, Michael Gonzales as Mr. Duvall/Mr. Heron, Kariselle Snow as Mrs. George, SuAnn Chen as Mrs. Heron. Also joining the cast is Kai Williams, Lilakoi Grover, Lilliana Zertuche, Jack Gamba-Ellis, Kent Imperial, Kayla Fredericks, Ellie Sheehan, Sophia Lavino, Molly McGovern, Alexis Lombardo, Lia Silverstein, Olivia Jones, Adriella Ann Goncalves, Bella Yang, and Manny Jean-Pierre.

Leading the team as the director of the production is Mary-Kate Schmidt who is joined by Olivia Grausam as the assistant director, Erin Radvanski as music director and Kathleen Pearlberg as choreographer. The stage management is overseen by Ryan Alger and Manny Jean-Pierre with the assistance of Justin Christopher Odon. Designing the props for the production is Gina Lupi and sound design by Zack Bliss. The production also features the lighting design and set design by two local award winning designers, Kyle Santopadre and Justin Christopher Odon.

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