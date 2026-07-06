THE PRODUCERS Casting Announced At Bergen County Players

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The Bergen County Players has unveiled the cast for its upcoming 2026/27 season opener, Mel Brooks' The Producers. As one of America's longest-running little theater companies, BCP returns for its 94th season to present this area premiere at the Little Firehouse Theatre from September 19 through October 10, 2026.

The highly anticipated production coincides with two monumental milestones: the 25th anniversary of the musical's legendary Broadway premiere, and a worldwide celebration of comedy icon Mel Brooks' 100th birthday.

"Bringing a production of this magnitude to the Little Firehouse Theatre stage is a massive but exhilarating challenge," said Director Alan Demovsky. "Between the show's milestone 25th anniversary and celebrating Mel Brooks' 100th birthday, the energy surrounding this production is palpable. We have assembled a phenomenal group of performers who perfectly balance the brilliant, vaudevillian comedy with the sheer vocal power this score requires. Our audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained and rolling in the aisles".

BCP's premier production features:

Russ Crespolini of Randolph as Max Bialystock

Jesse Kriesel of New City, NY as Leo Bloom

Lisa Benke of Westfield as Ulla

Larry Brustofski of Oakland as Roger De Bris

Ian Kenny of Alpine as Franz Liebkind

Joey Lozada of Hackensack as Carmen Ghia

Bringing the dynamic choreography and larger-than-life musical numbers to the stage is a powerhouse ensemble featuring Janica Carpenter, Patrick Dwyer, Melissa Giordano, Nicole Henry, Beckham Kern, Allana Mariano, Joseph Martinez, Carlos Palencia Junior, Maria Possavino, Kyle Rifkin, Ariel Sanchez-Bello, and Rachel Silverstein.

"For a production that makes a point of being tasteless, The Producers exudes a refreshing air of innocence," noted the New York Times in its original review. "It is, to put it simply, the real thing: a big Broadway book musical that is so ecstatically drunk on its powers to entertain that it leaves you delirious."

Ticket Information

Early Access tickets for The Producers and the rest of the 2026/27 season are available starting July 7th. Patrons can activate Early Access status by making a minimum $75 tax-deductible donation online or by calling the box office at 201-261-4200. Regular ticket sales for the general public will open on July 20th.

Special discounts for groups of 20 or more are available by calling the box office (extension 6) or by emailing groups@bcplayers.org. The box office is located at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ.

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