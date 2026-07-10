DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL To Play American Dream For Nine Performances

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This August, Dream Live at American Dream welcomes families to experience Dog Man: The Musical as the New York Times Critics' Pick joins its inaugural season for a limited engagement of just nine performances.

Based on Dav Pilkey's worldwide bestselling series, Dog Man: The Musical brings one of children's most beloved heroes from the page to the stage-giving families the chance to share the magic of live theater while enjoying everything American Dream has to offer, from thrilling attractions and entertainment to shopping and dining, all in one destination.

Whether you're introducing your child to live theater for the first time or celebrating a favorite book that has been read at bedtime again and again, Dog Man: The Musical is the perfect centerpiece for a memorable family day out.

The production celebrates 10 years of Dog Man with laugh-out-loud comedy, unforgettable songs, and a heartwarming story about friendship, courage, kindness, and doing the right thing. The celebration begins on Opening Day, August 9, with special giveaways and anniversary surprises.

'Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the 'perfect mash-up' of memorable music, humor, and love,' shares Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator of the bestselling Dog Man, Captain Underpants, and Cat Kid Comic Club series.

With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?

Filled with catchy songs, outrageous comedy, and plenty of heart, Dog Man: The Musical brings one of children's most beloved book characters to life in a joyful theatrical adventure for the entire family.

Dog Man: The Musical features book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of PBS's Peg + Cat); music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk-nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations); and original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%).

The creative team also includes co-Associate Direction / Choreography by William Spinnato and Candi Boyd; scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award); costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (The Addams Family Musical; How I Learned to Drive); lighting design by David Lander (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award); original sound design by Emma Wilk (The Waiting Game; The Heiress); and orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler.

Performances will run August 9, 11-14. Tickets start at $35.25 (fees included) and are available now at Ticketmaster.

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