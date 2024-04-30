Comedian Elon Gold Comes to NJPAC

The event is on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 7:00 PM.
Comedian Elon Gold will perform at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Sunday, September 22, at 7:00 P.M.
Elon Gold is a comedian, actor, and writer, known for his unique perspective on life and his relatable takes on being Jewish. He has produced stand-up specials that showcase his hilarious and refreshing approach, including Elon Gold: Chosen & Taken (available on Netflix/Amazon Prime) and Sets in the City: Elon Gold's Favorite People (available on YouTube). He has also made memorable appearances on late-night talk shows and TV series, including his recurring role as "Head of Hulu" on Curb Your Enthusiasm alongside Larry David. Elon's one-hour Netflix stand-up special, "E on Gold: Chosen & Taken," has been widely acclaimed by audiences and peers alike and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
He has appeared on The Tonight Show ten times and has performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden. His routines have gone viral and have been shared by millions around the world. He has starred in FOX's Stacked and developed and starred in the NBC series, In-Laws.
He has also guest-starred on shows like Crashing, Frasier, Chappelle's Show, and Chelsea Lately, among others. Elon was also a writer/performer on ABC's The Dana Carvey Show. Most recently, he can be seen in a recurring role on Season 11 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and will be in the upcoming Kal Penn feature, Trust Me, I'm A Doctor. Elon's new 30-minute stand-up special, "Sets in the City: Elon Gold's Favorite People," is available on YouTube, and he is currently on a theater tour preparing for his next comedy special.
Tickets to see Elon Gold go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
