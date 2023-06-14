Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical

RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Paper Mill Playhouse is now presenting an extraordinary, finely tuned production of the iconic musical, Rent. The book, music, and lyrics are brilliantly written by Jonathan Larson.  The show enjoys excellent direction by Zi Alikhan, spirited choreographies by Steph Paul and top musical direction by Amanda Morton. Even if you’ve seen Rent before, now is the time to experience its enduring theme that we value, “love is love.” Paper Mill Playhouse has selected this ideal presentation to top off their successful season and honor Pride Month.

Rent first premiered Off Broadway in 1996 and moved to Broadway the same year. The musical theatre production garnered the Pulitzer Prize for drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. It played to rapt audiences on the Great White Way until 2008 making it one of the longest running shows on Broadway.  In 2005, Rent was adapted as a motion picture with many of the original cast members.

Based on Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème, Rent recounts a year in the life of an eclectic group of struggling young artists and musicians living on New York City's Lower East Side.  The individuals are trying to survive both mentally and physically in the overwhelming shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and its devastating effects on friends and partners. There is a great sense of community in the group as they form indelible bonds and lend support to each other. As a filmmaker, Mark documents the year with events that include guitarist Roger composing his last song; the AIDS support group; Roger and Mimi’s romance; the Christmas holiday; Maureen’s performance art; and losing Angel.

The cast of Rent is superb, and many of them are making their Paper Mill Playhouse debuts.  The company members master the spirit of their characters as they perform striking musical numbers.  The show stars Jordan Barrow as Benjamin Coffin III; Leana Rae Concepcion as Joanne Jefferson; Terrance Johnson as Tom Collins; Olivia Lux as Angel Schunard; Mackenzie Meadows as Maureen Johnson; Alisa Melendez as Mimi Marquez; Zachary Noah Piser as Mark Cohen; and Matt Rodin as Roger Davis.  The ensemble features Rickens Anantua, Andrew Faria, Lauryn Alexandria Hobbs, Sami Ma, Adriana Medina Santiago, Liam Pearce, Michael Schimmele, Hannah T. Skokan, and Donté Wilder.

The score is everything in Rent.  It develops the narrative with a variety of songs that are exhilarating, passionate, charming, and soulful. Some of the many unforgettable ones include “Rent” by the Company;  “One Song Glory” by Roger; “Today for You” by Mark, Collins, Roger and Angel; “Tango Maureen” by Mark and Joanne; “Another Day” by Roger, Mimi, and Company; “I’ll Cover You” by Angel and Collins;  “La Vie Boheme/I Should Tell You” by the Company; “Seasons of Love” by the Company; “Without You” by Mimi and Roger; “Contact” by the Company; “Goodbye, Love” by Mimi, Roger, Benny, Maureen, Joanne, Mark, and Collins; and the “Finale/Your Eyes” by Roger and Company. 

Paper Mill Playhouse’s Creative Team has done a fantastic job of bringing Rent to the Millburn stage.  The Team includes scenic design by Chika Shimizu; costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz; lighting design by Cha See; sound design by Matt Kraus; projection design by Nicholas Hussong and Jamie Godwin; and fight and intimacy direction by Alex Might/ The Production Stage Manager is Gary Mickelson and Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Rent has been a fan favorite of audiences for decades and with good reason. It is entertaining, edifying, and its message of love, hope, and acceptance are universal and timeless. We applaud Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee and Executive Director Mike Stotts for bringing the production to area audiences. Gather your group.  Seeing Rent is a special event not to be missed.

Rent will play through Sunday, July 2, 2023. Ticket prices start at $35.  They may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office located at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or visit the theater online at https://papermill.org/. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to an up to 30% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students can purchase $20 tickets. Patrons under 30 years old may purchase tickets for $30 to any scheduled performance.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel



Recommended For You