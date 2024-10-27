Review: MY ITALY STORY Bridges Generations at Hamilton Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A simple piece of fabric becomes a ghost’s shroud, a baby’s swaddle blanket, and a picnic tablecloth in American Theater Group’s production of My Italy Story at Hamilton Stage. This transformative power of ordinary objects mirrors the show itself, where Michael Notardonato shape-shifts through a dozen characters in Joseph Gallo’s tour de force solo performance.

On Saturday, October 26, the intimate Rahway venue buzzed with anticipation, as tenor Jax Hassler’s melodies drifted from the piano in the reception area, while platters of cookies and biscotti (courtesy of Pinho’s Bakery and Catherine Murphy) set the perfect tone for this exploration of Italian-American family life.

The story follows Thomas DaGato, who in 1997 begins experiencing vivid dreams of his deceased grandmother. These supernatural visits, combined with his cousin Louie’s plea to help reunite their fractured family, spark a journey to Vallata, Italy — his grandfather’s hometown. Thomas’s impulsive trip to Italy leads to attempts at family reconciliation back home, and reveals a truth about his own identity that reshapes his understanding of family bonds.

With just two chairs, a piece of fabric, and a clever dual-screen projection design, the stage transforms from a Hoboken apartment to the Italian countryside to crowded family gatherings. Some of the most powerful moments come in the quiet transitions. When portraying Louie’s plea to reunite the family, Notardonato shifts from the character’s typical jovial nature to reveal a deeper vulnerability. The sound design enhances these moments beautifully, from subtle underscoring during supernatural visitations to muted echoes of family arguments.

Under Charlotte Cohn’s direction, Notardonato’s performance transcends mere technical achievement. His nuanced character work and precisely calibrated gestures — expansive enough to read in the back row while remaining truthful to each persona he portrays — sustain an engaging 80-minute journey. His handling of the recurring “stai-zito” (be quiet) builds masterfully, evolving from a heated exclamation to a white lie that comes from a place of love.

The play’s structure brilliantly mirrors its themes of memory and discovery. Early scenes of family dinners and road trips lay crucial groundwork for later revelations, taking on new meaning as questions of belonging and identity emerge. These layers culminate in the powerful final scene where Thomas guides his divided family to join hands at his cousin’s funeral, a moment made possible by everything that came before.

I had the privilege of speaking with Gallo after the show. He shared that autofiction allows him to “work from the authority of fact, but gives [him] the freedom of fiction.” This balance shows in the script’s intimate details — the specific memory of a grandmother’s pasta, the exact dialogue of family arguments, etc. — while maintaining a universal emotional resonance.

My Italy Story continues through October 27 at Hamilton Stage in Rahway before moving to the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge from November 1-3. For anyone interested in Italian American culture, or simply great theater, this production is not to be missed.

