Registration Open for Mayo Performing Arts Center Spring Performing Arts School Classes

Registration for MPAC's spring performing arts classes has begun.

Classes begin the week of January 22 and run for 14 weeks. Classes will be offered for children as young as three through adult. Classes include musical theatre, acting, improv, audition technique, private voice lessons, and The Miracle Project, MPAC's program for children on the autism spectrum and with specific needs.

Registration will be processed on a first come, first served basis. All classes must be paid for in full at the time of registration unless other arrangements have been made. Limited scholarships available based on need. Please visit the website for a scholarship application.

NEW: Winter Enrichment Series!

Beat the winter blues with one of our new and exciting programs! MPAC's new Winter Enrichment Series features Broadway master classes, magic and mayhem and open Mics. These limited classes run 3-4 sessions:

Classes featured:

Thursday Open Mic Cabaret! Do you love to sing and perform? Do you play an instrument and you'd love to jam with fellow musicians? Are you looking for a fun way to release stress and socialize? Join us for this new casual open mic Cabaret! Experience a true sense of communal artistry in a low stress environment! Come and share your talents or feel free to observe and sing along! Hosted by seasoned performers & established accompanists Ages 21 & UP! Begins Feb 1 (3 sessions)

MAGIC & MAYHEM A fun and interactive 6 week Magic Trick Workshop!! At each session, you will learn the secrets to, and get to keep, a number of fun and exciting magic tricks! Develop the skills and confidence necessary to begin performing magic whenever you want and wherever you are! Ages 11-18

BROADWAY Master Class Series With Mandy Gonzalez, Danielle Ferland, Bob Marks & Forrest McClendon!

We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for aspiring students and performers to work with an incredible line up of Broadway Performers, Directors and Teachers! We have four exciting programs, each with a different professional who will work with students, tell their story, give advice on pursuing a career in theatre and participate in a Q&A! Register as a Participant if you are a serious and experienced performer. Or, Register as an Observer to watch the class and participate in the Q&A! Each session is being sold separately.

Auditions for Spring 2024 Musical coming soon!

Auditions will be announced soon for our 10th annual Main Stage Musical! This fully produced musical offers young performers the unique opportunity to be a part of professional production for thousands of MPAC patrons! Check back soon for the show announcement and audition details!

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.