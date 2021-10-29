Radio and Podcast Series SELECTED SHORTS: TALES AFTER DARK Comes To Kean This Saturday

Just in time for Halloween, the hit public radio and podcast series Selected Shorts returns to Kean Stage on Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall, 215 North Ave, Hillside, NJ 07205 for Selected Shorts: Tales After Dark.



Be prepared for an evening of beguiling tales filled with cryptic characters, mysterious surroundings, and nail-biting intrigue. Master storytellers Ray Bradbury, Robertson Davies, and more conjure up gothic Frankencats, vengeful creatures, and a coven of vampires gathered for a family reunion. With performances by four-time Tony winner Boyd Gaines, Sonia Manzano (Sesame Street), and Anthony Rapp (Rent).



According to Steve Cochran, Manager of Kean Stage, "We are extremely excited to bring Selected Shorts back to Enlow Recital Hall with these incredibly talented actors. We are happy to announce that Kean Stage is committed to represent diversity, equity and inclusion in its programming, as well as creating an accessible theatre experience for all. To that end, we are pleased to have American Sign Language interpreters on stage with the artists during the performance; assisted listening devices will also be available upon request."



Boyd Gaines is a four-time Tony Award-winning actor for his roles in The Heidi Chronicles, She Loves Me, Contact, and the 2008 revival of Gypsy. Additional Broadway credits include Cabaret, Twelve Angry Men, Journey's End (Tony nomination), Pygmalion, Driving Miss Daisy, and An Enemy of the People. He has also appeared in numerous films, including Fame; Porky's; The Sure Thing; I'm Not Rappaport; Lovely By Surprise; No Pay, Nudity; The Independents; and The Goldfinch. His television credits include One Day at a Time, L.A. Law, Fraser, The Good Wife, and American Odyssey. Gaines can currently be seen in the mini-series The Bite.



Sonia Manzano is a groundbreaking Latina educator, executive television producer, and award-winning children's book author. A first-generation mainland Puerto Rican, she has affected the lives of millions of parents and children since the early 1970s, when she created the part of Maria on Sesame Street, for which she received an Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. Manzano has also received 15 Emmys for writing, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Award, and the Hispanic Heritage Award for Education. Her critically acclaimed children's books include A World Together, No Dogs Allowed!, A Box Full of Kittens, Miracle on 133rd Street, The Revolution of Evelyn Serrano, and the memoir Becoming Maria: Love and Chaos in the South Bronx. She created an animated series for PBS entitled Alma's Way. Her forthcoming novel, Coming Up Cuban, will be released by Scholastic in 2022. Listen to Sonia Manzano's podcast interview about Selected Shorts with jerseyarts.com.



Anthony Rapp was an original cast member in Jonathan Larson's Tony Award-winning rock opera Rent, and later reprised the role in the 2005 film version and the 2009 Broadway Tour. Additional Broadway credits include You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation; and most recently, If/Then. He is also the author of the memoir Without You, which he adapted into a one-person show that toured the United States and London, England, in 2012. His film and television credits include Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, A Beautiful Mind, The Knick, The Good Fight, 13 Reasons Why, Equal, and Star Trek: Discovery.



To ensure the safety of all patrons and staff, Kean Stage will be implementing specific safety protocols for all indoor performances. Masks will be required for audiences attending indoor performances, regardless of vaccination status. All seating will be sanitized between performances and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the lobby. Touchless ticketing, as well as, printed and digital playbills will be available for all patrons.



Tickets range from $30-$55 and can be purchased online at www.keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908)737-7469. The Box Office is currently open Monday and Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m and Tuesday-Thursday, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.