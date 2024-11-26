RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Comes to The Growing Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Growing Stage: The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey will bring back the holiday classic, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. Based on the animated television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (adapted from a story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks) and the stage production directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage with scenic/puppet by Brandon Kirkham. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer has a Script Adaptation by Robert Penola and Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks. This production runs December 6th through the 22nd with performances on Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. It is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS Founder/Executive Director with musical direction by Melinda Bass O’Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer features a professional company of artists including Scout Graham as Rudolph; Davis Cameron Lemley as Sam the Snowman; Danny Campos as Yukon Cornelius; Katelyn Loss as Clarice; David O’Neill and Jessica Stanzek as Mr. & Mrs. Donner and returning to the roles having appeared in the 2012 and 2013 productions are PJ Schweizer as Hermey the Elf; Steve Fredericks and Jenna Madden as Mr. & Mrs. Claus. Rounding out the cast are seventeen community artists of all ages from across Northern New Jersey who are sharing their talents to make this a holiday treat for the entire family.

Please visit our website at www.growingstage.com or call our Box Office at (973) 347-4946 to purchase tickets and season subscriptions. Group Rates are available for all our productions.

