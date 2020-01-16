ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER Announced At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

As part of the Kelsey Kids Series, a fun, new musical "Rosie Revere, Engineer" will delight at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Kelsey Theatre Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 and 4 p.m. The production is presented by TheaterWorksUSA, a company that creates transformative theatrical experiences for young and family audiences. Kelsey Theatre is located on the college's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Mr. Greer's Classroom includes three inquisitive out-of-the-box thinkers. Rosie Revere has big dreams, Iggy Peck has a relentless passion for architecture and Ada Twist has curiosity that can drive her teacher crazy. When a field trip goes awry, all three are needed to save the day by using their problem-solving skills. This entertaining family musical for ages five and up is based on the beloved and bestselling books Rosie Revere, Engineer; Iggy Peck, Architect; and Ada Twist Scientist by Andrea Beaty, which spotlight the STEM curriculum (science, technology, engineering and math).

TheaterWorksUSA, based in New York City, is America's largest and most prolific professional not-for-profit theater company for young and family audiences, touring approximately 16 shows annually. Every year, more than four million people in 49 states and Canada, many with no other access to the performing arts, enjoy TheaterWorks productions in venues as varied as local elementary school gymnasiums, regional fine arts centers and major Broadway-sized theaters.

Tickets are $12 for children, students and senior citizens and $15 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Free parking is available next to the theater.





