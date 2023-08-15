RONSTADT REVUE: THE ULTIMATE CELEBRATION OF LINDS RONSTADT Comes To Sieminski Theater October 29.

RONSTADT REVUE is a 7-piece ensemble of world-class, professional musicians out of South Jersey/Philadelphia that covers the entire career of Linda Ronstadt.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan, Mandy Gonzalez, Kara Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA St Photo 1 Jordan, Gonzalez, Lindsay, and More Join BROADWAY IN THE PARK at SOMA Stage
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, AND MARRIAGE Comes to The Theater Project Photo 3 MISS ABIGAIL'S GUIDE TO DATING, MATING, AND MARRIAGE Comes to The Theater Project
Flood Theater Public Art To Be Revealed In Oradell, New Jersey Photo 4 Flood Theater Public Art To Be Revealed In Oradell, New Jersey

RONSTADT REVUE: THE ULTIMATE CELEBRATION OF LINDS RONSTADT Comes To Sieminski Theater October 29.

RONSTADT REVUE: THE ULTIMATE CELEBRATION OF LINDS RONSTADT Comes To Sieminski Theater October 29.

Don't miss your chance to see this amazing celebration of one of music's most versatile performers - Linda Ronstadt! Ronstadt Revue featuring Gesenia presents a premier celebration on October 29 at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ. Showtime 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at Click Here or 866-307-8532

RONSTADT REVUE is a 7-piece ensemble of world-class, professional musicians out of South Jersey/Philadelphia that covers the entire career of Linda Ronstadt (all genres including Spanish-language material). The group is led by the remarkable vocalist, Gesenia, who doesn't just channel Ronstadt's vibrant sound, she embodies her very spirit. Gesenia spent an entire year searching for just the right musicians to fully showcase Ronstadt's music, from country rock to mariachi to big band to pop-rock. And the result of her efforts is Ronstadt Revue - the world's finest Linda Ronstadt tribute show.

Each member of the band is a seasoned, talented musician fully dedicated to recreating the sounds and vibe of a Linda Ronstadt live performance from back in the day. But of course, no Ronstadt tribute band can work without "that voice." And if you close your eyes, Gesenia will have you believing that Linda really is with us on the stage. This group is so authentic that it has racked up high praise from three of Linda Ronstadt's former band members: Dan Dugmore, John Beland, and Herb Steiner! Who has co-produced Ronstadt Revue's recently released (2022) album. Mr. Beland has appeared with the band in concert at selected shows across the country.

"Every time they play, I'm catapulted back to 1970 on the stage with Linda. This is a fabulous collection of musicians and Gesenia makes the hair on my arms stand up and tingle when she sings. The Ronstadt Revue is authentic. There are tribute bands and then there is this. Don't miss it!" - John Beland

The Sieminski Theater is in Basking Ridge, NJ in the heart of Somerset County. This venue is a beautiful intimate 256-seat state-of-the-art theater and is the ideal destination for experiencing quality entertainment. Tickets for all shows are available at Click Here. or call 866-307-8532.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Frank Sinatra Film and Music Tribute Coming to Avon-By-The-Sea Photo
Frank Sinatra Film and Music Tribute Coming to Avon-By-The-Sea

Immerse yourself in the world of Frank Sinatra at this special event in Avon-By-The-Sea. Featuring film scenes, insightful discussions by Sinatra scholars, and a musical interlude, this tribute is not to be missed. Secure your tickets now!

2
Cast Set For Premiere Stages SELLING KABUL Photo
Cast Set For Premiere Stages' SELLING KABUL

Premiere Stages at Kean University will present the New Jersey Premiere of Sylvia Khoury’s Selling Kabul September 7-24 in Kean University’s Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.). Directed by Taylor Reynolds, Selling Kabul will feature actors Atra Asdou, Anat Cogan, Afsheen Misaghi, and Zaven Ovian.

3
THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Madison in September Photo
THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Madison in September

The Flip Side, the house improv team of Vivid Stage, will perform at the Madison Community Arts Center on September 8 at 8:00 pm.

4
Zimmerli Celebrates Innovative Printmaking Studio This Fall: 30 Years Of Brodsky Center Photo
Zimmerli Celebrates Innovative Printmaking Studio This Fall: 30 Years Of Brodsky Center

In the early 1980s, visionary artist and Rutgers University Distinguished Professor Emerita Judith K. Brodsky set out to rectify the gender and racial inequities in the art world by establishing a print- and papermaking studio that provided visiting artists residencies primarily for women artists and artists of color.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Popcorn Falls
Surflight Theatre (9/27-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/22-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Montero Performs Montero plus Bizet’s Carmen
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/31-5/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ellington & Dvořák: New Worlds
State Theatre New Jersey (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical the Musical - Theatre for Young Audiences Edition
Star Royale Theatre (8/11-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gambler Returns - Kenny Rogers Tribute Show
Surflight Theatre (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Montero Performs Montero plus Bizet’s Carmen
State Theatre New Jersey (6/02-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
State Theatre New Jersey (2/18-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You