RONSTADT REVUE: THE ULTIMATE CELEBRATION OF LINDS RONSTADT Comes To Sieminski Theater October 29.

Don't miss your chance to see this amazing celebration of one of music's most versatile performers - Linda Ronstadt! Ronstadt Revue featuring Gesenia presents a premier celebration on October 29 at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ. Showtime 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at Click Here or 866-307-8532

RONSTADT REVUE is a 7-piece ensemble of world-class, professional musicians out of South Jersey/Philadelphia that covers the entire career of Linda Ronstadt (all genres including Spanish-language material). The group is led by the remarkable vocalist, Gesenia, who doesn't just channel Ronstadt's vibrant sound, she embodies her very spirit. Gesenia spent an entire year searching for just the right musicians to fully showcase Ronstadt's music, from country rock to mariachi to big band to pop-rock. And the result of her efforts is Ronstadt Revue - the world's finest Linda Ronstadt tribute show.

Each member of the band is a seasoned, talented musician fully dedicated to recreating the sounds and vibe of a Linda Ronstadt live performance from back in the day. But of course, no Ronstadt tribute band can work without "that voice." And if you close your eyes, Gesenia will have you believing that Linda really is with us on the stage. This group is so authentic that it has racked up high praise from three of Linda Ronstadt's former band members: Dan Dugmore, John Beland, and Herb Steiner! Who has co-produced Ronstadt Revue's recently released (2022) album. Mr. Beland has appeared with the band in concert at selected shows across the country.

"Every time they play, I'm catapulted back to 1970 on the stage with Linda. This is a fabulous collection of musicians and Gesenia makes the hair on my arms stand up and tingle when she sings. The Ronstadt Revue is authentic. There are tribute bands and then there is this. Don't miss it!" - John Beland

The Sieminski Theater is in Basking Ridge, NJ in the heart of Somerset County. This venue is a beautiful intimate 256-seat state-of-the-art theater and is the ideal destination for experiencing quality entertainment. Tickets for all shows are available at Click Here. or call 866-307-8532.