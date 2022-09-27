R.L Stine's GOOSEBUMPS Comes to The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong opens its 41st season with R.L. Stine's GOOSEBUMPS: Phantom of the Auditorium. Running October 14th through the 30th with performances Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM and a special opening performance on Friday, October 14th at 7:30PM.

R.L. Stine's GOOSEBUMPS: Phantom of the Auditorium is adapted for the stage with book and lyrics by John Maclay, music and lyrics by Danny Abosch; orchestrations and arrangements by Danny Abosch. This production is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS's Executive Director, with choreography by Jillian Petrie and musical direction by Laura Petrie.

This musical introduces us to mysterious events that befall the theater and no one can be sure if it's just coincidence or the work of ... The Phantom! Brooke and Zeke are excited to star in their school's next hit musical, The Phantom, until they hear a rumor that the show is cursed. Prepare to get "Goosebumps" as the mystery unfolds! This silly and (only a little) spooky musical is based on the popular series from R.L. Stine.

R.L. Stine's GOOSEBUMPS: Phantom of the Auditorium features the talents of six professional performers in the cast: Dan Sims (Pinkalicious, Go, Dog. Go!) of South Plainfeld, NJ, as Zeke Matthews; Aycka Lima (Snow White) of Los Angeles, CA, as Brooke Rodgers; Dave Cameron (The Wizard of OZ, Pinkalicious) of Cedar Grove, NJ, as Brian Carlson; Brianna Martinez (Boogie) of Belleville, NJ, as Tina Powell; Na'Jee Tariq (Boogie) of Newark, NJ as Emile and making her TGS debut is Samantha Resnick of South Brunswick, NJ as Ms. Walker.

Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946. Group rates and Season Ticket Packages are still available.

The Growing Stage's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals.

R.L. Stine's GOOSEBUMPS: Phantom of the Auditorium - Book, Lyrics, Songs, All Arrangements & All Orchestrations ©2016, 2017 Scholastic Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.