RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN at MAURICE LEVIN THEATER

American Theater Group presents "Right to be Forgotten," a searing drama that asks, 'what would you do to escape your past?

This timely play explores how we are plagued by the past when facing the present. Technology and the internet rule our lives, and "Right to be Forgotten" explores how a young man’s mistake at 17 haunts him online a decade later. Desperate for a normal life, he goes to extraordinary lengths to erase his indiscretion. But freedom of information is a big business, and the tech companies aren’t going down without a fight. Secrets, lies, and political backstabbing abound in this riveting new work, heralded by New York Magazine as "the best dramatic depiction about tech and its power over our world." Written by award-winning playwright and TV writer Sharyn Rothstein, whose recent TV work includes Suits and Orphan Black: Echoes, the spin-off of the sci-fi hit Orphan Black, soon to be on AMC.

Performances June 8-10th at the JCC MetroWest, 760 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ. and June 15-18th at the Sieminski Theater, 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge, NJ



