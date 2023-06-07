RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN at MAURICE LEVIN THEATER

Jun. 07, 2023

RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN at MAURICE LEVIN THEATER

American Theater Group presents "Right to be Forgotten," a searing drama that asks, 'what would you do to escape your past?

This timely play explores how we are plagued by the past when facing the present. Technology and the internet rule our lives, and "Right to be Forgotten" explores how a young man’s mistake at 17 haunts him online a decade later. Desperate for a normal life, he goes to extraordinary lengths to erase his indiscretion.  But freedom of information is a big business, and the tech companies aren’t going down without a fight. Secrets, lies, and political backstabbing abound in this riveting new work, heralded by New York Magazine as "the best dramatic depiction about tech and its power over our world."   Written by award-winning playwright and TV writer Sharyn Rothstein, whose recent TV work includes Suits and Orphan Black: Echoes, the spin-off of the sci-fi hit Orphan Black, soon to be on AMC.

Tickets from $45.  Save $10 off Premium seats using code: SAVE10.  (not valid on previously purchased tickets or with other offers)

Performances June 8-10th at the JCC MetroWest, 760 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ. and June 15-18th at the Sieminski Theater, 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge, NJ


Buy tickets: www.americantheatergroup.org/tickets
More information at: www.americantheatergroup.org




 New Jersey City University (NJCU) and the NJCU Center for the Arts, in conjunction with onCUE Chronicles, will present "The Third Rail", a story about a journey to freedom, on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be held at the Margaret Williams Theatre located inside NJCU's Hepburn Hall, 2039 Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, N.J.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the annual Horizon Sounds of the City 2023, a FREE live summer concert series taking place under the stars during the summer every Thursday Night starting July 13 – August 17 from 6 pm – 9 pm on the NJPAC Campus at Chambers Plaza.

Due to high demand, comedian Shane Gillis announced additional Shane Gillis Live dates and will be coming to Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 28th at 7:00 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum soul storyteller Anthony Hamilton will be performing at New Jersey Performing Arts Center Thursday, September 7th at 8:00 p.m.

