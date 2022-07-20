RAISE YOUR VOICE JR To Be Presented At Kelsey Theatre This Month

The Kelsey Theatre and Kelsey Forward Initiative will present an all youth cast between the ages of 11 and 17 in Raise Your Voice Jr, a brand-new revue featuring songs from across MTI's Broadway Junior collection. From Broadway Junior musicals based on classic titles like Guys and Dolls, Oliver! and Singin' in the Rain to beloved Disney shows like The Little Mermaid and Mary Poppins, Raise Your Voice is an introduction to musical revues for young performers and all audiences.

Dates and show times are Friday, July 29 at 8pm, Saturday, July 30 at 8pm and Sunday, July 31 at 2pm at Mercer County Community's Kelsey Theatre.

This fast paced musical revue has something for everyone. Whether you would like to introduce your children to the world of live performances or you are a lifelong Broadway enthusiast, Raise Your Voice features songs that span the past 75 years of musical theatre. Enjoy a fresh new generation of Kelsey performers as they breathe life into classics interspersed with exciting contemporary music from Sister Act, Disney's High School Musical and Once on This Island. This young, vibrant cast will captivate you through fifteen musical numbers composed by Broadway's best and brightest. Whatever your musical taste, we promise you'll leave the theatre with a song in your head and a smile on your face.

The show stars Tiana Smith, Anthony Supoy, Ella Rogers, Ben Cole, and Justin Casler of Hamilton; Nick Torres of Morrisville, PA; Lindsay Martin, Narayan Venkatesh, Skyler Freeman, Cassidy Freeman, and Abby Dalal of Lawrenceville; Allison Toth, Swarit Srvastava, Azande Ntshalintshali, Andrew Meschke, Mia Laderman, Jack Laderman, and Ethan Hobbs from Yardley, PA; Layla Becker and Sophia Boileau of Levittown, PA; Kyra Ahusa and Soukeynatou Diouf of Millstone; Siena Kassa of Allentown; Riley Elizabeth Allen of Burlington; Rielle Lewis of Chesterfield; Lilienne Janney of Columbus; Shay Adams of Hightstown, Kamryn Rouzard of Mt. Laurel, Krisha Devand of Plainsboro, Anjali Cuevas of Princeton Junction, Kara Huang of Robbinsville, and Molly Park of Shamong.

Director and Music Director Laurie Gougher is thrilled to be able to bring Raise Your Voice to the Kelsey stage. "I'm having the best time with this cast! It's been fun introducing them to classic musicals and hearing them slay the contemporary songs they love."

The production staff also includes Beverly Kuo-Hamilton, producer; Fabiola Bien-Aimè, stage manager; Roberta Curless, choreographer; Robert Terrano, lighting design; Evan Paine, sound design; Shawn Simmons, set design.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $12 for seniors, students and children. Free parking is available next to the theater. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Raise Your Voice runs approximately 45 minutes without intermission.