Pushcart Players Reveal 2024-2025 Cast of CUENTOS DEL ÁRBOL

"Cuentos Del Árbol" or "Tree Tales" is a bi-lingual musical drawn from Spanish and Latin American folklore. The play is designed to bring Spanish to "life" for students studying the language; and to make theatre accessible for students, parents, and grandparents for whom English is a second language.

The centerpiece of all the stories is a tree (Un Arbol) that has sheltered, shielded, and nurtured countless characters that have passed her way over the years. The tree's caretaker, Arbolita, shares four of these stories with Tomas, a storyteller, who is looking for tales for his collection. The stories included are "The Garden of the Golden Oranges," adapted from a Spanish legend, told in the oral tradition; "Brothers Who Were Both Wise and Foolish," a grand adventure, also set in Spain and "Juan Bobo" or "Silly John" originating in both Mexico and Puerto Rico about a boy who makes silly mistakes that serve him well. A spirited finale sends audiences home with dancing feet, clapping hands and a happy heart.

"Cuentos Del Arbol" showcases Oscar Castillo, Joshua Hendricks, Phebe Taylor, and Carla Costabile, each embodying multiple characters to bring the diverse stories to life. Book & Lyrics are crafted by Ruth Fost, with direction by Paul Whelihan, the artistic director of Pushcart Players. Choreography is by Stacie Gogo, Music and Orchestrations are by are by Tony award-winner, Larry Hochman and Spanish Translations are done by Felipe Gorostiza

Pushcart Players is the award-winning professional touring theater company specializing in arts education for children. Twice nominated for an Emmy©, Pushcart is the recipient of numerous state and private awards for excellence and innovation. Pushcart brings substantive musical theater, workshops, and residencies to young people and their families in schools and theaters nationwide. The company has traveled more than 6.5 million miles nationally and abroad, from the rural red schoolhouse to the White House.

Pushcart addresses social studies, literature, history, special educational needs, social-emotional learning, equity, diversity, accessibility, inclusion, and values clarification for young people, their families, and their educators. All performances by professional artists (Actors' Equity Association) are supported by study guides, post-performance assessments and other supplemental materials. Pushcart adapts to any location with innovative scenery, lighting, and sound systems.

For further information on this or any Pushcart Players program, call 973.857.1115, visit the website www.pushcartplayers.org or email information@pushcartplayers.org.

