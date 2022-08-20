Pro Wrestler Matt Cardona Joins Cast of THE LAST MATCH

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical has signed another major player to join its ever-growing cast of Broadway stars and pro wrestlers. Matt Cardona will play the show's lead heel "Alexander Swagger."

Cardona, currently wrestling for Impact Wrestling, GCW, and NWA is best known for his decade and a half at WWE under the stage name "Zack Ryder." The highlight of his career came at Wrestlemania 32 when he won the event's opening ladder match to win the Intercontinental title to fans chanting his signature catchphrase "Woo, Woo, Woo!"

Cardona will find himself in a similar setting in the titular match against The Last Match's protagonist, "Ben Vengeance,"casting to be announced at a later date.

Billed as a pro wrestling event that happens to be an immersive Pro- Wrestling Rock Musical, "The Last Match" tells the story of Ben Vengeance - for years professional wrestling's biggest star - on the night of his last match. With weight on his shoulders - his legacy, the future of the wrestling organization, and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife, Jenny, a wrestling star in her own right - the evening promises to be anything but a quiet ride off into the sunset. "The Last Match", just like the world of pro wrestling, is chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn't your grandparent's typical musical ... unless your grandparents are total rockstars!

With Book and lyrics by Jason Huza, Book, lyrics and music by Sylvanna Joyce and Robert C. Smith. Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James and being directed by Chad Austin (The Abingdon Theatre Company)



Several pro wrestling legends have joined The Last Match producing team, including Axe and Smash of Demolition, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, Luke Bushwacker, and Tito Santana.

The show is produced by Jeremiah James and Rachael Murray, with Marylou Rothfuss, Larissa Klinger, Dan Fenaughty, Phil Blechman, John Colandra, Michael Tivey, and Tommy Fierro - the promoter of ISPW - round out the producing team.

Learn more about The Last Match at thelastmatchmusical.com. The first song from the concept album, "Thirty Years," sung by Ramin Karimloo, is now available on all streaming services.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

"The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical

Where: "WHITE EAGLE HALL" 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302

https://whiteeaglehalljc.com

When: Sept 26th

Show:2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Tickets: $25.00





The Last Match is presented in association with Jersey City Theatre Center.

Producing Team: Rachael Murray, Jeremiah James.





