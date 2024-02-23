Princeton Symphony Orchestra Showcases Local Artist's Work with 2024 Princeton Festival

Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) showcases the artistry of Anandi Ramanathan, a member of the local art scene, with this year’s graphic design look for its June 7-22 Princeton Festival. Anandi’s studio is at Princeton Makes, an artist cooperative at Princeton Shopping Center on North Harrison Street.

Tapping into her knowledge of flowers and talent for rendering them vibrantly in watercolor, the PSO is decoratively applying her florals to Festival posters, flyers, and other marketing materials through a collaborative design process. Anandi reviews each design application along the way to ensure her work and artistry remain intact.

Executive Director Marc Uys loves how the artist’s florals enhance this year’s Festival look. He says, “Anandi’s watercolors beautifully capture the casual joy, setting, and spontaneity of our Festival at Morven Museum & Garden. The array of florals and their uplifting colors echo the variety of performing art offerings available throughout our two weeks there.”

Anandi Ramanathan is an engineer by profession and a passionate watercolor/acrylic artist. She likes to observe, admire, and capture the beauty of the world in her works. She enjoys painting the little things around her like florals, and shares the feelings of joy and bliss in her paintings. Juggling the realms of technology and creativity, she skillfully merges business acumen with digital artistry, transforming her paintings into greeting cards, stickers, prints, scarves, and t-shirts for sale in over ten stores in New Jersey with the signature name Artcolorworks.

She hosts workshops across New Jersey, sharing her expertise and passion for watercolors cultivated over four years. She also specializes in creating commissioned paintings for individuals, residences, offices, organizations and wedding events. Her works have been displayed/sold at Princeton University, MarketFair mall, West Windsor Arts Center, Princeton Public Library, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Small World Coffee, and elsewhere, and are available for purchase at Princeton Makes.

A sample of Anandi’s watercolor florals can be found on the PSO’s Princeton Festival website at www.princetonsymphony.org/festival, and will soon be seen on flyers and posters along Nassau Street and in area shop windows.