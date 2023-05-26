Princeton Festival Reveals Lineup For Weeknights

The festival runs  June 9-25.

There is plenty of music, improvisational hilarity, and romance filling the first round of weeknight performances at this year’s Click Here, June 9-25. Two concerts, one featuring The Claremont Trio, the other, the guitar and cello duo Boyd Meets Girl, bookend Broadway’s Next Hit Musical, a musical comedy improv show.

The Claremont Trio leads off the events on Tuesday, June 13 at 7pm with a deeply passionate program of music for piano trio including Kati Agócs’ Queen of Hearts and Dvořák’s “Dumky” Piano Trio. The concert takes place in the performance pavilion on the Festival’s main stage at Morven Museum & Garden.

On Wednesday, June 14 at 7pm, improv, stand-up comedy and live music made up on-the-spot combine to create Broadway’s Next Hit Musical! It’s everyone’s big chance to help create a hilarious musical theater show and win a Phony award, if not national recognition. This event also takes place at Morven Museum & Garden and features a nationally-touring, NYC-based improv troupe.

Relax on Thursday, June 15 at 7pm with Boyd Meets Girl. Guitarist Rupert Boyd and cellist Laura Metcalf perform music by Bach, the Beatles, Beyoncé, Boccherini, and Radiohead against the backdrop of beautiful Trinity Church.

The Festival takes place June 9-25 at Morven Museum & Garden, with performances almost every day, among them Rossini’s The Barber of SevilleAndrew Lippa’s musical tribute to Harvey Milk, a collaboration of Attacca Quartet & American Repertory Ballet, a Juneteenth Celebration featuring Met Opera star Will Liverman, a “feel good” Mazel Tov Cocktail Party!, Peter and the Wolf Family Concert, and more.

Tickets are available now, ranging from $10 - $125, at Click Here or 609-497-0020.




Recommended For You