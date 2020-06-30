Premiere Stages to Present Screenings of Rohina Malik's UNVEILED

Premiere Stages will present two screenings of Rohina Malik's critically-acclaimed solo show Unveiled via Zoom webinar on Wednesday, July 8. In this incredibly topical one-woman show, Ms. Malik plays five Muslim women navigating complex social issues in a post 9/11 world. Following the screening, Ms. Malik will host a live Q & A with all ticket holders.

Ms. Malik is an Award-winning Chicago playwright and solo performance artist. Her play, Yasmina's Necklace, made its New Jersey premiere at Premiere Stages last September and set attendance records. Her work has been produced at Victory Gardens Theater, Chicago Dramatists and Crossroads Theatre Company in New Brunswick, among others. A proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, Ms.Malik is the 2018 recipient of the Lee Reynolds Award, given annually to a woman active in any aspect of theatre whose work has helped to illuminate the possibilities for social, cultural or political change.

"We are so pleased to welcome Rohina back to Premiere." stated John J. Wooten, producing artistic director of Premiere Stages "I have no doubt that Unveiled, like Yasmina's Necklace, will resonate with our audiences long after the performance ends."

The two screenings of Unveiled will take place Wednesday, July 8 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. All tickets are $10 but access to this special virtual presentation is limited to 100 patrons per performance. To order tickets, please visit Premiere Stages online at www.premierestagesatkean.com.

Premiere Stages is committed to producing topical plays and interactive programs that reflect people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds, religious groups, gender identities, ages, abilities, disabilities and sexual preferences.

