Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Placer Rep To Present A Holiday Variety Show Featuring Local Performing Artists 

Professional actor & singer Matt Heyer will emcee this free annual  variety show and mixer that includes games, contests with prizes, refreshments and more!

Nov. 25, 2022  

Placer Rep To Present A Holiday Variety Show Featuring Local Performing Artists 

Actors, singers, comedians, writers and more will take the stage on December 7 at Placer Repertory Theater's annual variety show with open mic that celebrates the completion of Season 2022 on Wednesday, December 7th at Studio E in Lincoln. Professional actor & singer Matt Heyer will provide levity and emcee this FREE annual variety show and mixer that includes games, contests with prizes, refreshments and more.

In addition to the various types of performances from prior seasons, Placer Rep will feature periodic stage-readings of works in progress from "The Writers Workshop" 2022 attendees. Writers participating with brief stage-readings during the evening include Allison Gylnquist, Scott Charles, Michael Selvester, Kim Hlavac, Kevin Foster, and Anne Merino. Professional actors reading these works in progress will include Anne Merino, Ronnie Duska Fowler, Arie Knyazev, Kevin Foster and Matt Heyer.

Audiences may recognize some of these performers from local professional or community theater. For example, Anne Merino, adjunct faculty at William Jessup, is a former ballet dancer and award-winning choreographer, who is also a published novelist whose screenplays have won numerous film festival awards, and she recently played Dr. Dagmar in Ghosts of Placer County. Ronnie Duska Fowler most recently was seen with Freefall Stage in The Mousetrap and Arie Knyazev recently starred as Max in Lincoln Theater Company's production of Lend Me A Tenor. Kevin Foster portrayed Dr. Watson in Placer Rep's digital series Sherlock Holmes: Domestic Mysteries and played Kenny Greene in Ghosts of Placer County this October. Audiences may remember Matt Heyer as Sherlock in An Evening with Sherlock Holmes, and as Mr. Elliot in The Jane Austen Soiree with Placer Rep in November & December of 2021.

At this annual holiday event, Placer Rep provides professional entertainment each year and then opens the stage for all things related to culture, performing arts and the humanities. Anything goes during the open-mic portion of the evening, from a song, a poem, or a comedy bit, to showing off a new painting or sculpture, sharing newly uncovered local history, and of course self-promotion and partnership seeking. "It's such an inclusive, supportive environment that offers endless opportunities to meet and network with creatives from all walks of life and cultural disciplines," said Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater.

Matt Heyer, emcee and a performer during the event, remarked, "The Annual Holiday Party is such a rich and vital variety show and networking opportunity that allows creative artists, patrons, and supporting civic and non-profit groups to gather together to celebrate our growth and engage each other in future projects for 2023."

"This party truly is a celebration of local arts & culture and our creative community," said Forsyth. "I must include a special shout out to our wonderful partner, Tamra Rogers of Tamraloo Studios, for lending us the Studio E Blackbox for this event and supporting us throughout 2022."

While the event is FREE, donations at the door are welcome, and a donation of $1 (or more) on Eventbrite.com reserves seats in advance for the Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party. "Patrons donate whatever they feel comfortable giving, which allows everyone to attend. Unfortunately, the Studio E Blackbox has limited seating, so early reservations are highly encouraged," noted Robert Forsyth, PRT Box Office Manager. "I hope people will reserve their spots early to avoid any disappointment." FMI:

Audiences will remember Placer Repertory Theater as the professional company that recently produced the award winning mainstage world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County, a new play that wove threads of regional history through a poignant mother/daughter drama, and New Beginnings - an original play about Placer County railroad history, as well as An Evening with Sherlock Holmes and the award winning, critically acclaimed, The Jane Austen Soiree featuring Persuasion: A Holiday Romantic Comedy. Placer Rep was gratified to win "The Best of the Best: Best Live Theatrical Group" from Gold Country Media in 2021 and 2022, as well as four Broadway World Awards for our 2021 season.

Placer Repertory Theater is a 501(c) 3 non-profit performing arts and culture non-profit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to Placer County and surrounding area, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/placer-rep-annual-holiday-party-tickets-446523141737




Entertain and Dine NJ – Madison Edition Photo
Entertain and Dine NJ – Madison Edition
We are happy to continue this series of articles highlighting a top entertainment venue and a local restaurant that you can visit.
Special Offer: JOY at George Street Playhouse Photo
Special Offer: JOY at George Street Playhouse
Special Offer: Joy: The Musical - Erika Henningsen Stars!
Hudson Theatre Works Presents Its Annual 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL Benefit Photo
Hudson Theatre Works Presents Its Annual 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL Benefit
Hudson Theatre Works presents its Annual 10 Minute Play Festival benefitting Hudson Theatre Works including new plays by John Patrick Shanley, Richard Vetere, Barbara Blatner, Joanne Hoersch, Zach Weed, Lenny Horst, and Sarah T. Schwab with Robert Funaro of the Sopranos.
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Multiple Grants Photo
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Multiple Grants
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received multiple grant awards from several funders signifying VACNJ's continued commitment to empowering people to see, make, and learn about art. The grants awarded to the Art Center were:

More Hot Stories For You


Surflight's Presents Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS, December 3-18Surflight's Presents Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS, December 3-18
November 23, 2022

Surflight Theatre, after a terrific summer and fall season is now thrilled to be presenting the festive and beloved musical White Christmas from December 3-18th.  With spectacular tap dancing and a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean”, Count Your Blessings and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical perfect to bring joy in the Holiday Season.
Hudson Theatre Works Presents Its Annual 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL BenefitHudson Theatre Works Presents Its Annual 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL Benefit
November 23, 2022

Hudson Theatre Works presents its Annual 10 Minute Play Festival benefitting Hudson Theatre Works including new plays by John Patrick Shanley, Richard Vetere, Barbara Blatner, Joanne Hoersch, Zach Weed, Lenny Horst, and Sarah T. Schwab with Robert Funaro of the Sopranos.
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Multiple GrantsVisual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Multiple Grants
November 23, 2022

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received multiple grant awards from several funders signifying VACNJ's continued commitment to empowering people to see, make, and learn about art. The grants awarded to the Art Center were:
Josh Canfield Joins Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS Beginning On December 2, 2022Josh Canfield Joins Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS Beginning On December 2, 2022
November 23, 2022

Josh Canfield, actor and former CBS Survivor contestant will reprise his role as Clara’s eccentric rocker Uncle Drosselmeyer in Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT)’s THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS! Canfield has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at A.R.T., in productions including the Tony Award-winning production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Doctor Zhivago and the touring Broadway production of Falsettos.
Gas Lamp Players to Present ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday SeasonGas Lamp Players to Present ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season
November 23, 2022

Gas Lamp Players will bring Elf the Musical to Essex County as its annual Main Stage production. Four Shows will be staged at Ridgewood Avenue School Theater in Glen Ridge. Performances are Friday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday December 10 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m.
share