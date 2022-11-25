Placer Rep To Present A Holiday Variety Show Featuring Local Performing Artists 

Actors, singers, comedians, writers and more will take the stage on December 7 at Placer Repertory Theater's annual variety show with open mic that celebrates the completion of Season 2022 on Wednesday, December 7th at Studio E in Lincoln. Professional actor & singer Matt Heyer will provide levity and emcee this FREE annual variety show and mixer that includes games, contests with prizes, refreshments and more.

In addition to the various types of performances from prior seasons, Placer Rep will feature periodic stage-readings of works in progress from "The Writers Workshop" 2022 attendees. Writers participating with brief stage-readings during the evening include Allison Gylnquist, Scott Charles, Michael Selvester, Kim Hlavac, Kevin Foster, and Anne Merino. Professional actors reading these works in progress will include Anne Merino, Ronnie Duska Fowler, Arie Knyazev, Kevin Foster and Matt Heyer.

Audiences may recognize some of these performers from local professional or community theater. For example, Anne Merino, adjunct faculty at William Jessup, is a former ballet dancer and award-winning choreographer, who is also a published novelist whose screenplays have won numerous film festival awards, and she recently played Dr. Dagmar in Ghosts of Placer County. Ronnie Duska Fowler most recently was seen with Freefall Stage in The Mousetrap and Arie Knyazev recently starred as Max in Lincoln Theater Company's production of Lend Me A Tenor. Kevin Foster portrayed Dr. Watson in Placer Rep's digital series Sherlock Holmes: Domestic Mysteries and played Kenny Greene in Ghosts of Placer County this October. Audiences may remember Matt Heyer as Sherlock in An Evening with Sherlock Holmes, and as Mr. Elliot in The Jane Austen Soiree with Placer Rep in November & December of 2021.

At this annual holiday event, Placer Rep provides professional entertainment each year and then opens the stage for all things related to culture, performing arts and the humanities. Anything goes during the open-mic portion of the evening, from a song, a poem, or a comedy bit, to showing off a new painting or sculpture, sharing newly uncovered local history, and of course self-promotion and partnership seeking. "It's such an inclusive, supportive environment that offers endless opportunities to meet and network with creatives from all walks of life and cultural disciplines," said Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater.

Matt Heyer, emcee and a performer during the event, remarked, "The Annual Holiday Party is such a rich and vital variety show and networking opportunity that allows creative artists, patrons, and supporting civic and non-profit groups to gather together to celebrate our growth and engage each other in future projects for 2023."

"This party truly is a celebration of local arts & culture and our creative community," said Forsyth. "I must include a special shout out to our wonderful partner, Tamra Rogers of Tamraloo Studios, for lending us the Studio E Blackbox for this event and supporting us throughout 2022."

While the event is FREE, donations at the door are welcome, and a donation of $1 (or more) on Eventbrite.com reserves seats in advance for the Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party. "Patrons donate whatever they feel comfortable giving, which allows everyone to attend. Unfortunately, the Studio E Blackbox has limited seating, so early reservations are highly encouraged," noted Robert Forsyth, PRT Box Office Manager. "I hope people will reserve their spots early to avoid any disappointment." FMI:

Audiences will remember Placer Repertory Theater as the professional company that recently produced the award winning mainstage world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County, a new play that wove threads of regional history through a poignant mother/daughter drama, and New Beginnings - an original play about Placer County railroad history, as well as An Evening with Sherlock Holmes and the award winning, critically acclaimed, The Jane Austen Soiree featuring Persuasion: A Holiday Romantic Comedy. Placer Rep was gratified to win "The Best of the Best: Best Live Theatrical Group" from Gold Country Media in 2021 and 2022, as well as four Broadway World Awards for our 2021 season.

Placer Repertory Theater is a 501(c) 3 non-profit performing arts and culture non-profit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to Placer County and surrounding area, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/placer-rep-annual-holiday-party-tickets-446523141737