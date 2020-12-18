Pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk Performs on Princeton Symphony Orchestra's MOZART & SAINT-GEORGES Virtual Concert

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra carries its "Your Orchestra, Your Home" series into 2021 with the Sunday, January 10, 4pm broadcast of its Mozart & Saint-Georges virtual concert. The concert spotlights Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade for Winds in C Minor, K. 388 and Joseph Bologne, Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges' Symphony No. 1 in G Major, conducted by Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov. The featured guest artist is Ukrainian-born pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk who performs works for solo piano by Mozart, Johannes Brahms, and Arkady Filippenko.

Joseph Bologne was an admired member of 18th-century French society, excelling as violinist, composer, and swordsman, who eventually gained the title of Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges. His first symphony reflects his preferred instrument, with the melody carried almost entirely by the first violins. By contrast, Mozart features wind instruments in his Serenade including the clarinet, an instrument which had recently come into its own at the time of Mozart's composing.

Guest soloist Alexander Gavrylyuk performs Mozart's Rondo in D Major, K. 485, Brahms' Intermezzi from Op. 117, B-flat Minor, No. 2 and C-sharp Minor, No. 3, and Filippenko's Toccata.

Alexander Gavrylyuk is internationally recognized for his electrifying and poetic performances. He launched his 2017-18 season with a BBC Proms performance of Rachmaninov's Third Piano Concerto described as "revelatory" by The Times and "electrifying" by Limelight. Highlights of the 2020-21 season include debuts with Montreal Symphony, Deutsches-Symphonie Orchester Berlin and Bamberger Symphoniker, as well as return visits to Orchestre National de Lille and Orchestre National de Montpellier. He enjoys regular relationships with orchestras such as Rotterdam Philharmonic, Hallé, Concertgebouworkest, and Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra. Born in Ukraine in 1984 and holding Australian citizenship, Alexander began his piano studies at the age of seven and gave his first concerto performance when he was nine years old. He won First Prize and Gold Medal at the Horowitz International Piano Competition (1999), First Prize at the Hamamatsu International Piano Competition (2000), and Gold Medal at the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Masters Competition (2005). Alexander is artist in residence at Chautauqua Institution where he leads the piano program as an artistic advisor.

Access to the virtual concert is $15 per unique device link and includes the ability to participate in a live chat while watching with an online community of music lovers. Following the broadcast at 4pm, viewers receive on-demand access to the concert for one week. To purchase, call 609-497-0020 or visit princetonsymphony.org.