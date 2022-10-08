Photos: First Look at Linedy Gineo in Paper Mill Playhouse's ON YOUR FEET!

Paper Mill Playhouse (Mark S. Hoebee-Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts- Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has released production photos for On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, the first production of Paper Mill's 2022-2023 season.

Check out the photos below!

The production features Linedy Genao (Broadway's upcoming Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet! on Broadway) as Gloria, Brandon Espinoza (Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants) as Emilio, Francisca Muñoz (PBS's "Our Lady Lupe") as Gloria Fajardo, and Yajaira Paredes (Candlelight Theatre's Clue) as Consuelo. Olivia Andrade-Marin and Natalia Artigas share the role of Little Gloria, and Carlos Carreras and Joshua Garcia play Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy.



Completing the ensemble cast are Christopher Alvarado, Jonathan Arana, Mike Baerga, Brigitte Beach, Arthur Joseph Cuadros, Nicholas Cunha, Rubén Flores, Gabriela García, Diego Guevara, Rachel Josefina, Kyle Laing, Ángel Lozada, Risa Nicole, Vincent Ortega, Alexa Racioppi, Janina Rosa, Stefanie Renee Salyers, Vanessa Sierra, Luis Villabon, and Sarah Waite.



The show is now playing at Paper Mill Playhouse and runs through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Opening night is tomorrow night, Sunday, October 9.



On Your Feet! follows the lives of pop superstars Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Both Cuban immigrants in Miami, Emilio and Gloria fall in love, struggle to overcome family obstacles, and work tirelessly to take their Latin sound to the American mainstream. Featuring such chart-topping hits as "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," and "1-2-3," On Your Feet! is an exuberant, joyful celebration that's bursting with heart.



Featuring music produced and recorded by Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, this exhilarating production is directed and choreographed by Alex Sanchez (Giant and PMP's West Side Story and Beauty and the Beast) with a book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman and The Bodyguard musical) and music direction by Andrew David Sotomayor (PMP's Some Enchanted Evening, Tootsie First National Tour).



On Your Feet! features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell (PMP's Half Time and Broadway's Into the Woods), costume design by Tony nominee Emilio Sosa (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess and 1776 on Broadway), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (PMP's Sister Act and Songs for a New World), sound design by Matt Kraus (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas Off-Broadway), projection design by Darrel Maloney (The Cher Show on Broadway), costume coordination and additional design by Antonio Consuegra (assistant costume designer of Broadway's Funny Girl), and hair and wig design by Marcus Lopez (styling for Broadway's On Your Feet! and Bandstand). Jeffrey Rodriguez is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Bass/Valle Casting.



Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions, including Q&As with the cast. Paper Mill Prologues and The Director's Viewpoint will be available to everyone on the Paper Mill Playhouse mobile app.



Paper Mill Playhouse will be adopting a hybrid mask policy when we open the season in October. Masks will be required at the October 26-30 performances of On Your Feet! At all other On Your Feet! performances, masks are optional and strongly encouraged to protect yourself and others as recommended by the CDC. We hope our patrons will appreciate having a choice and will feel safe and comfortable during their visit.



Tickets start at $35 may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at papermill.org. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a up to 30% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may purchase $20 tickets. Patrons under 30 years old may purchase tickets for $30 to any Wednesday or Friday performance. Three show, 4 show and 5 show Subscription packages are also available starting at just $111.



Paper Mill Playhouse offers award-winning access programs and services, including audio-described performances on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:30pm and Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1:30pm (sensory seminars for the blind are held at noon) and an open-captioned performance on Sunday November 6, 2022, at 7:00pm. Braille and large-print programs and assistive listening devices available.



Programs, dates, and artists are subject to change.