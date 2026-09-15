STANDING IN SOLIDARITY New Season to Launch at NJPAC
Documentary screenings and panel discussions with activists and community leaders will examine voting power and immigration.
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center will launch a new season of its free Standing in Solidarity series on September 28 with a program examining Gen Z participation in the political process.
The ongoing series brings together film screenings and panel conversations focused on issues of social justice and equity. Presented in partnership with Dodge Poetry, each gathering begins with a poetry performance and also includes resource tables staffed by organizations connected to the evening's topic.
The September program comes ahead of New Jersey's November 3 general election, when voters will elect a U.S. senator and members of the U.S. House of Representatives, along with candidates for municipal and county offices.
Vote IRL: Gen Z Speaks Out – September 28
Presented with the Newark NAACP and National Pan-Hellenic Council, Vote IRL: Gen Z Speaks Out will feature a panel of Gen Z leaders who are members of the Divine Nine, the nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations of the NPHC.
The conversation will examine barriers to participation for young voters and issues surrounding voting power in the 2026 New Jersey elections. Attendees will receive a link in advance to watch Conscience of the Congress, a documentary about the Congressional Black Caucus, at home.
The program begins at 6 p.m. at NJPAC, with doors opening at 5 p.m. for access to community resource tables.
Immigration: Crossing Borders and Boundaries – October 19
The series will continue October 19 with Immigration: Crossing Borders and Boundaries. The evening will include a screening of The Immigration Paradox, followed by a panel featuring immigrants and immigration activists discussing their lived experiences, identity and the challenges of adapting to life in a new country.
The free program begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Both events will take place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center Street in Newark. Advance RSVPs are requested. Additional information about Standing in Solidarity, including the full season and recordings of past events, is available through NJPAC.
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