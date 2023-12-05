Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND

Igniting joy and wonder, “Holiday Wonderland” will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong Photo 3 Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong
The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December Photo 4 The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND

TCG Entertainment, the leading producer of live entertainment today, announced the addition of more U.S. markets, as well as the addition of a national Canadian Tour, for its all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland – an all-new magical, musical journey and must-see holiday event.

Igniting joy and wonder, “Holiday Wonderland” will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show filled with music and spectacular cirque performances the whole family will enjoy. Tickets available now at Click Here for more information. 

“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is pleased to announce that we have added twenty-six more stops to our tour, making us on track for our largest tour ever and a record-breaking year,” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “Our show has become a beloved family tradition to usher in the most magical season of the year. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Cirque Musica to even more audiences in the U.S. and Canada and be a part of their holiday magic for years to come.” 

Featuring a talented cast of talented performers from around the globe, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland offers spectators dazzling acrobats and aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and a wealth of holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a heartwarming storyline and musical mix of classic holiday favorites as well as original songs performed by talented singers and a live “aerial” violinist. 

An unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is a world-class circus experience infused with holiday magic. For more information on ticketing, visit Click Here

Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Music Holiday Wonderland! 

Photo Credit: TCG Entertainment

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Cast of CIRQUE MUSICA


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Ilana Glazer is Coming to BergenPAC in January Photo
Ilana Glazer is Coming to BergenPAC in January

Broad City star Ilana Glazer is coming to bergenPAC. Don't miss the chance to see this hilarious comedian live.

2
New Jersey Symphony to Present Lunar New Year Celebration Photo
New Jersey Symphony to Present Lunar New Year Celebration

The New Jersey Symphony presents a special performance celebrating the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon, featuring conductor Yue Bao and pianist Tony Siqi Yun.

3
NJPAC to Host The Milt Hinton Institute for Studio Bass Summer Music Education Program for Photo
NJPAC to Host The Milt Hinton Institute for Studio Bass Summer Music Education Program for Teens

The Milt Hinton Summer Camp is all about that bass! Join us for a summer experience dedicated to the famous bass player, Milt Hinton. Learn from top-notch instructors and immerse yourself in the world of bass playing.

4
BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards December 5th Standings; THE PROM Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards December 5th Standings; THE PROM Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is a Managing Editor and Features Writer for BroadwayWorld. For the past eight years, she has covered news from coast to coast, attended major industry events including The Tony Awards, an... A.A. Cristi">(read more about this author)

Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLANDPhotos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND
The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!
Interview: Broadway's Newest Power Producer, LaChanze, Talks JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING and MoreInterview: Broadway's Newest Power Producer, LaChanze, Talks JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING and More
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: A [Backwards] History of Old FriendsMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: A [Backwards] History of Old Friends

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/15)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
State Theatre New Jersey (2/18-2/18)
Having Our Say in New Jersey Having Our Say
George Street Playhouse (11/28-12/17)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
Batman in Concert in New Jersey Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
ELF: The Musical in New Jersey ELF: The Musical
Algonquin Arts Theatre (12/02-12/17)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (4/05-4/05)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You