Photos: Create Memories To Cherish Forever at CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND

TCG Entertainment, the leading producer of live entertainment today, announced the addition of more U.S. markets, as well as the addition of a national Canadian Tour, for its all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland – an all-new magical, musical journey and must-see holiday event.

Igniting joy and wonder, “Holiday Wonderland” will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show filled with music and spectacular cirque performances the whole family will enjoy. Tickets available now at Click Here for more information.

“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is pleased to announce that we have added twenty-six more stops to our tour, making us on track for our largest tour ever and a record-breaking year,” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. “Our show has become a beloved family tradition to usher in the most magical season of the year. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Cirque Musica to even more audiences in the U.S. and Canada and be a part of their holiday magic for years to come.”

Featuring a talented cast of talented performers from around the globe, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland offers spectators dazzling acrobats and aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and a wealth of holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a heartwarming storyline and musical mix of classic holiday favorites as well as original songs performed by talented singers and a live “aerial” violinist.

An unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is a world-class circus experience infused with holiday magic. For more information on ticketing, visit Click Here.

Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Music Holiday Wonderland!

Photo Credit: TCG Entertainment