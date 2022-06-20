Photos: Check Out Highlights From Princeton Festival Week 1

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is in full force with musical performances ranging from classical to Broadway to opera.

Check out photos below!

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is presenting the all-new Princeton Festival being held on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden in a state-of-the art, 10,000 square-foot performance tent.

Photo credit: Carolo Pascale



What Makes It Great host Rob Kapilow delved into Franz Schubert's Death and the Maiden quartet during his musical presentation in the opening week of the Princeton Festival



The Signum Quartet performed Franz Schubert's cycle of late string quartets including "Death and the Maiden" with insights by "What Makes It Great" host Rob Kapilow



At Wednesday's Princeton Festival tribute to Stephen Sondheim, Alyssa Giannetti and Jason Forbach read excerpts of Sondheim's letters between performing songs from his Broadway shows with pianist and Music Director Matthew Stephens



Princeton Festival Baroque music lovers were treated to exceptional performances of works by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel and more by the dynamic early music ensemble The Sebastians



Superintendent Budd (Eric Delagrange), Miss Wordsworth (Leah Brzyski), and Lady Billows (Ann Toomey) contemplated the possibility of a male May King at the Princeton Festival's opening performance of Benjamin Britten's comedic opera Albert HerringLady Billows (Ann Toomey) celebrated the crowning of the reluctant May King Albert Herring (Joshua Stewart) during Friday's opening performance of Benjamin Britten's comedic opera at the Princeton Festival.



Lady Billows (Ann Toomey) celebrated the crowning of the reluctant May King Albert Herring (Joshua Stewart) during Friday's opening performance of Benjamin Britten's comedic opera at the Princeton Festival