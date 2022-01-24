Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Algonquin Arts Theatre Presents BILOXI BLUES

Biloxi Blues is running at the Algonquin Arts Theatre through January 30.

Jan. 24, 2022  

Check out photos below!

When we last met Eugene Jerome, he was coping with adolescence in 1930's Brooklyn. Here, he is a young army recruit during WW II, going through basic training and learning about Life and Love with a capital 'L' along with some harsher lessons, while stationed at boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943.


The second in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Neil Simon's trilogy which began with Brighton Beach Memoirs and concluded with Broadway Bound.

Photo credit: Michael Franken

Analise Piemonte and Jack Sweeney

Jack Sweeney and Kristen Case Parker

James Beecroft, Jack Sweeney, Colon Ward and Donovan Lee

Donovan Lee and Brian Pollock

Joseph Bryant and Jack Sweeney

Billy Reinhard, James Beecroft, Colin Ward, Joseph Bryant and Jack Sweeney

Jack Sweeney, Colin Ward, James Beecroft, Joseph Bryant and Brain Pollock

James Beecroft, Colin Ward, Donovan Lee, Jack Sweeney and Brian Pollock


