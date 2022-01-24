Photos: Algonquin Arts Theatre Presents BILOXI BLUES

Biloxi Blues is running at the Algonquin Arts Theatre through January 30.

Check out photos below!

When we last met Eugene Jerome, he was coping with adolescence in 1930's Brooklyn. Here, he is a young army recruit during WW II, going through basic training and learning about Life and Love with a capital 'L' along with some harsher lessons, while stationed at boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi in 1943.



The second in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Neil Simon's trilogy which began with Brighton Beach Memoirs and concluded with Broadway Bound.

For more information CLICK HERE!