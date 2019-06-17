Photo Flash: THE THREE MUSKETEERS At The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey launches their 57th season, titled Incredible Journeys, with a new take by Ken Ludwig on the beloved classic, The Three Musketeers. Directed by renowned fight director Rick Sordelet, this swashbuckling production will bound on to the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre stage beginning on June 12. Patrons can purchase tickets at the Theatre's Box Office located at 36 Madison Avenue, Madison or by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by going online at www.ShakespeareNJ.org.

Alexandre Dumas' classic tale comes to life in this delightful new adaptation by Ken Ludwig, who brings some formidable ladies into the fray. Join D'Artagnan and his sister Sabine as they journey to Paris to seek their fame and fortune in the world of The Musketeers, King Louis VIII, and the powerful Cardinal Richelieu. Witness dazzling swordplay, daring deeds, heroics, and true love in this beloved epic.

Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, said, "We are so thrilled to be presenting this exuberant stage version of Dumas' great classic adventure for our audience. Ken Ludwig's adaptation is sure to please people of all ages!"

The cast features mélange of STNJ veterans and new faces and includes John Keabler as Athos, Paul Molnar as Porthos, Alexander Sovronsky as Aramis, Cooper Jennings as D'Artagnan, Andrea Morales as Sabine, Bruce Cromer as Cardinal Richelieu, Anastasiya Le Gendre as Milady, Jeffrey M. Bender as Rochefort, Patrick Toon as Ravanche, Michael Stewart Allen as King Louis VIII, Fiona Robberson as Queen Anne, Billie Wyatt as Constance, Clark Scott Carmichael as Duke of Buckingham, and David DeBesse as Treville. Rounding out the cast are Lèna Chilingerian and Austin Lucas and other ensemble members.

The design team for the production includes set design by Brian Prather; costume design by Brian Russman; lighting design by Matthew E. Adelson; fight direction by Christian Kelly-Sordelet; original music, sound design, and music direction by Alexander Sovronsky. The Production Stage Manager is Jackie Mariani.

Tickets for Ken Ludwig's The Three Musketeers begin at just $29 for preview performances and $49 for regular performances. The Theatre is proud to bring back its 30 UNDER 30 program where patrons age 30 and under can purchase tickets for only $30 with valid ID, subject to availability.

Photo Credit: Jerry Dalia





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You