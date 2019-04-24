Photo Flash: First Look at TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET at George Street Playhouse

Photos from George Street Playhouse's production of Too Heavy for Your Pocket by Jiréh Breon Holder, winner of the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Award, have been released. Check them out below!

Tennessee-born Holder takes us back to Nashville in the summer of 1961. The Freedom Riders are embarking on a courageous journey into the Deep South. When 20-year-old Bowzie Brandon gives up a life-changing college scholarship to join the movement, he'll have to convince his loved ones-and himself-that shaping his country's future might be worth jeopardizing his own. Too Heavy for Your Pocket was called "illuminating and moving" by The New York Times and is the recipient of the 2017 Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Award.

For tickets, call 732-246-7717 or visit georgestreetplayhouse.org.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson