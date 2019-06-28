Photo Flash: BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at SOPAC this Weekend

American Theater Group and Producing Artistic Director James Vagias present the Tony Award-winning musical The Bridges of Madison County at the South Orange Performing Arts Center June 20-30. Based on the best-selling novel and hit film starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood, The Bridges of Madison County by Robert James Waller was developed by the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning creative team of Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Songs for a New World) and Marsha Norman (The Color Purple, The Secret Garden, 'night Mother).

The Bridges of Madison County is a sweeping romance and tells the story of an Italian war bride's passionate affair with a charismatic travelling photographer from National Geographic. This Tony-award winning musical features a celebrated romantic score and speaks to the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross. It asks the eternal question 'what if'..."

The production features Jennifer Ellis, Bryant Martin and Jared Bradshaw with Tait Ruppert, Deborah Tranelli, Alex Carr, Courtney Martin, Jodie Ann Evans, Brigitte Francis, Jackson Mattek and Andrew Winans completing the cast. The Bridges of Madison County is directed and choreographed by Merete Muenter with music direction by W.Brent Sawyer. Keith Levenson is the conductor and musical supervisor. Sawyer and Levenson have numerous Broadway credits and Levenson was the music conductor/supervisor for the First National Tour of The Bridges of Madison County.

The Bridges of Madison County runs June 20-30, 2019 at The South Orange Performing Arts Center, One SOPAC Way, South Orange NJ. There will be an audio-described performance Sunday, June 23 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35-$39 and can be purchased at https://www.sopacnow.org/events/bridges/ or by calling the box office at (973) 313-2787.

Check out photos of the company below.

Photo credit: Lianne Schoenwiesner Spotlights Photography





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You