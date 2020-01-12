Paterson Music Project Performs At Prudential Center For NJ Devils Game

Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts' Paterson Music Project (PMP) returns for their third annual performance at the Prudential Center (25 Lafayette Street, Newark) on Tuesday, February 11 at 7:00pm during the first intermission of the NJ Devils vs. Florida Panthers hockey game. The PMP Orchestra and Band will perform their signature choreographed Twinkle Tango as well as Queen's We Will Rock You and Shaker based on the Shaker melody Simple Gifts. Tickets to the game start at $35 and can be purchased at www.patersonmusicproject.org.

The Paterson Music Project (PMP) empowers children to achieve their full potential through the joyful pursuit of musical excellence. Inspired by the global El Sistema movement, PMP uses music education as a vehicle for social change in its home city of Paterson.

PMP provides tuition-free musical training to students throughout Paterson after school. Students study a primary instrument and participate in ensemble practice and instrumental sectionals. They receive an average of 6 hours of instruction per week and in addition, may participate in an optional private lesson program. Students perform frequently for the community and perform an average of 30 events annually.

PMP launched its first site at the Community Charter School (CCSP) of Paterson in January 2013 with 32 second graders and has since added a new class of students each year. Since its inception, PMP has partnered with the Paterson Public Schools to open programming to students at Paterson Public Schools 1, 24, and 26. PMP has also partnered with William Paterson University's Music After School Program to create a central band site at the Norman S. Weir School to serve over 60 students. There are now over 250 students in the program across the city of Paterson grades 2-9. PMP also runs a Saturday program at the Rosa Parks Fine and Performing Arts High School in Paterson.

Paterson Music Project is a program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts. Wharton is New Jersey's largest non-profit performing arts education organization serving over 1,500 students of all ages and abilities through a range of classes and ensembles including the 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony which serve 500 students in grades 3 - 12. Beginning with early childhood music classes for toddlers, the Performing Arts School offers 500 private lessons and group classes each week, ensuring there is something for everyone of all ages and abilities.

For more information, visit www.patersonmusicproject.org.





