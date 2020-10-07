Paterson Music Project Hosts Virtual Building Harmony Breakfast

The event will take place on Thursday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. EST via Zoom.

The Paterson Music Project (PMP), a program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts, announced today that it will host the 2020 Building Harmony Breakfast on Thursday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. EST via Zoom. This free, one-hour virtual fundraising breakfast to benefit PMP will help provide over 250 students with instrumental music in grades 1 - 10 across the city of Paterson. By using music as a vehicle for social change, PMP continues to contribute positively to the challenges and opportunities facing New Jersey's third most populous city. The program's lasting impact on the youth of Paterson, through quality music education, development of problem-solving skills, and community creation, can be seen in its students' confidence to succeed and their eagerness to mentor and guide the next generation of young musicians.

The virtual gathering will bring together local business leaders, elected officials, and civic and community leaders and culiminate with performances by PMP students as well as a new video showcasing the program's tremendous growth and imprint on the community since its inception in 2013. The event hopes to raise nearly $200,000 in donations and pledges to sustain the after-school music program over the next five years.

Free and open to the public, attendees who register by October 8 will receive a breakfast box from Paterson-based Taskin Bakery, delivered to their home the day before the event. The box will include a spinach and cheese börek (a deliciously savory Turkish pastry), baklava, homemade cookies, and a tea bag. Please note that some of the items contain nuts.

Said Paterson Music Project Director Elizabeth Moulthrop, "We look forward to gathering our community of supporters this fall through our first-ever virtual fundraising event and hope to recreate the feeling of breaking bread together through our wonderful breakfast packages provided by our main event sponsor, Taskin Bakery in Paterson. This fundraising event will allow us to sustain our programming for years to come through multi-year pledges and ensure that the music will go on stronger than ever, even during uncertain times."

For more information and to register for the event, click here or visit PatersonMusicProject.org.

The Paterson Music Project (PMP) empowers children to achieve their full potential through the joyful pursuit of musical excellence. Inspired by the global El Sistema movement, PMP uses music education as a vehicle for social change in its home city of Paterson.

PMP provides tuition-free musical training to students throughout Paterson after school. Students study a primary instrument and participate in ensemble practice and instrumental sectionals. They receive an average of 6 hours of instruction per week and in addition, may participate in an optional private lesson program. Students perform frequently for the community and perform an average of 30 events annually.

PMP launched its first site at the Community Charter School (CCSP) of Paterson in January 2013 with 32 second graders and has since added a new class of students each year. Since its inception, PMP has partnered with the Paterson Public Schools to open programming to students at Paterson Public Schools 1, 24, and 26. PMP has also partnered with William Paterson University's Music After School Program to create a central band site at the Norman S. Weir School to serve over 60 students. There are now over 250 students in the program across the city of Paterson in grades 1 - 10. PMP also runs a Saturday program at the Rosa Parks Fine and Performing Arts High School in Paterson.

Paterson Music Project is a program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts. Wharton is New Jersey's largest non-profit performing arts education organization serving over 1,200 students of all ages and abilities through a range of classes and ensembles including the 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony which serve 500 students in grades 3 - 12. Beginning with early childhood music classes for toddlers, the Performing Arts School offers 500 private lessons and group classes each week, ensuring there is something for everyone of all ages and abilities.

