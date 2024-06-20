Park Wayne Dinner Theater Presents SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Park Wayne Dinner Theater will present SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY Friday June 21st. $65 per person includes 3 course dinner and gratuity, with doors opening at 6:30 and show starting at 8pm

SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY is an award-winning troupe of entertainers, which includes some of the nation’s finest, funniest, female comedians with curves. Weight journeys along with societal beauty standards are explored in both hilarious songs, stand up, sketches, and interactive characters.

Starring in the cast is Mary Dimino, a familiar face on television. Mary Dimino’s television credits include Comedy Central, NBC’s Today, FOX’s Laughs, VH-1’s Best Week Ever, HBO’s Chris Rock Show, The Graham Norton Effect, The Dr Oz Show, sketches on Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan O’Brien, and dozens of national commercials. Mary Dimino is a MAC award winner for Best Female Comedian. She is the writer/performer of two hit off-Broadway one-woman plays, SCARED SKINNY, winner Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival, and BIG DUMMY, winner of a United Solo Award of Theatre Row.

Next on the lineup is Carolann Valentino. She is an award-winning entertainer, singer, comedian, and motivational fitness instructor. Her one woman show Burnt at the Steak swept the Canadian Fringe winning 15 awards and rave reviews. Valentino has been seen off-Broadway, along with tv appearances on CBS, VH-1 and Comcast.

Also performing that evening is Tracy Rosenberg. She has been seen in the off-Broadway hits My Big Gay Italian Wedding and My Big Gay Italian Funeral. Rosenberg has appeared at The Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, Broadway Comedy Club, Don’t Tell Mama’s. Hard Rock Casino, and in the new streaming series A Jewish Mother & A Latina.

Comments