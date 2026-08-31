Paper Mill Playhouse to Launch DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS Program in Essex County

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Paper Mill Playhouse has announced that Disney has awarded Paper Mill Playhouse a $150,000 grant to bring the Disney Musicals in Schools (DMIS) program to New Jersey. Disney Musicals in Schools is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Group to create enduring theater programs in public elementary schools. The grant funds two years of programming. Paper Mill Playhouse will select up to four area public elementary schools to participate in the 2026-2027 school year, and another five will be selected for next year.

The selected schools will participate in a 17-week musical theater residency, led by a team of teaching artists trained by Paper Mill Playhouse and Disney Theatrical Group, at no cost. Each school will receive performance rights, education support materials, and guidance from the teaching artists. The program focuses on professional development, where participating schoolteachers partner with Paper Mill Playhouse's teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct, culminating in the first 30-minute Disney KIDS musical at their school. As a capstone to the experience, Paper Mill Playhouse will host a Student Share Celebration in which each school performs one number from their show on the Paper Mill Playhouse stage for an audience of students, teachers, family, and community members.

Using the unique world of musical theatre, Disney Musicals in Schools helps to foster positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, parents, and the community. Students and teachers work in teams, developing the wide spectrum of skills needed when producing a piece of musical theatre, including: critical thinking, problem solving, ensemble building, communication, self-confidence, and interpersonal skills.

"Paper Mill Playhouse has enjoyed an extraordinary artistic partnership with Disney over the years, bringing beloved productions to our stage that have inspired audiences of all ages," said Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director of Paper Mill Playhouse. "We are thrilled to deepen that relationship through Disney Musicals in Schools, introducing the joy of musical theater to students and educators across our community. We know firsthand the power these stories have to spark imagination, build confidence, and bring people together, and we are honored to help schools create meaningful arts experiences that will have a lasting impact.”

Applications are now being accepted for the upcoming school year. Up to four schools will be selected to participate in the 2026-2027 year program free of charge. Any Essex County public elementary school within the following districts are eligible to apply: Newark Public Schools, Irvington Public School District, East Orange School District, and Orange Board of Education. Schools that are Title 1 with demonstrated economic need will be prioritized.

For more information, or to apply, please visit www.papermill.org/DMIS or contact dmis@papermill.org.

About Disney Musicals In Schools

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2009 in response to Disney Theatrical Group's concern that public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Group began partnering with organizations in other communities across the United States. To learn more, visit DisneyMusicalsinSchools.com.

Disney Musicals in Schools is part of Disney's commitment to inspire future generations of storytellers.

Disney KIDS musicals, created in partnership with Music Theater International (MTI), are 30-minute musicals designed for elementary school performers and have been adapted from the classic Disney films 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Finding Nemo, Frozen, The Aristocats, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and Winnie the Pooh.

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