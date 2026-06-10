Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2026 Rising Star Award Winners

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Paper Mill Playhouse hosted the 31st Annual Rising Star Awards Ceremony on the stage of its Tony Award-recognized theater in Millburn, New Jersey. Celebrating excellence in New Jersey high school musical theater, the ceremony honored students and schools from across the state with more than 30 awards.

Seven scholarships were awarded to students pursuing post-secondary education in musical theater and the performing arts. In addition, every nominee in the leading and supporting performance categories received merit scholarships for training in Paper Mill Playhouse summer programs.

This year, 114 New Jersey high schools across 19 counties had their productions adjudicated by a team of 55 skilled and dedicated adjudicators. Each production received in-depth feedback and insights to support the continued development of all theatrical disciplines within the school community. Following the adjudication of nearly 300 performances, 30 adjudicators participated in additional in-person review to identify this year’s nominees. Paper Mill Playhouse Education and Artistic staff abstain from participation in adjudication and voting. Often referred to as New Jersey’s version of the Tony Awards for high school musical theater, the Rising Star Awards recognize outstanding achievement in performance, direction, design, choreography, music direction, and overall production.

Design

Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design

Paul Canada, Gill St. Bernards — Dracula

Outstanding Achievement in Hair and Makeup Design

Lee Amorrosso, Gill St. Bernards — Dracula

Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design

Cameron Filepas & Daania Fakhar, Madison High School — Alice by Heart

Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design

Anthony Freitas, Madison High School — Alice by Heart

Creative

Outstanding Achievement in Choreography

Heather Fleischman, Delaware Valley Regional High School — The SpongeBob Musical

Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction

Brent Geyer & Trey Shore, Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School — Guys and Dolls

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Blake Spence, Madison High School — Alice by Heart

Performance

Outstanding Performance by a Student Orchestra

Summit High School — Big Fish

Outstanding Performance by a Chorus

Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School — Guys and Dolls

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Group

“The Orphans” in Annie, Ridgewood High School

Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role

Melina Gonzalez as “Auntie” in Side Show, Jose Marti STEM Academy

Outstanding Performance in a Male-Identified Supporting Role

Shaine Wilson-Gibson as “Benny” in In the Heights, Ewing High School

Outstanding Performance in a Female-Identified Supporting Role

Mya Glasofer as “Vi Moore” in Footloose, Eastern Regional High School

Outstanding Performance in a Male-Identified Leading Role

Luciano Guidetti as “Joe Gillis” in Sunset Boulevard, Paramus High School

Outstanding Performance in a Female-Identified Leading Role

Chloe Geuther as “Princess Fiona” in Shrek the Musical, Wallkill Valley Regional High School

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

Madison High School — Alice by Heart

Spotlight Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Featured Ensemble Member

Jacob Zacks in Legally Blonde, Princeton High School

Outstanding Solo Performance (Digital Submission)

Mary Ann Wright, Ridgewood High School

Student Achievement Awards

Student Achievement Awards

Michael Berry, Princeton Day School

Eddie Fox, Weehawken High School

Athena Halewicz, Madison High School

Leah Harrell, Spotswood High School

Ben Jacobson, Ocean Township High School

Marayah Marinho, Ocean Township High School

Maddison McZorn, Cicely L. Tyson Community School for Fine and Performing Arts

Props Team, Princeton High School

Ainsley Valerio, Summit High School

Jacob Zacks, Princeton High School

Educational Impact Award

Educational Impact Award

New Jersey United Christian Academy, Little Women

“Theater for Everyone” Inclusion and Access Award

“Theater for Everyone” Inclusion and Access Award

Moorestown High School, All Shook Up

Outstanding Educator Award

Outstanding Educator Award

Annie Raczko, Spotswood High School

Scholarship Recipients

Investors Foundation Scholarship

Haley Petrushun, Ewing High School, attending Northern Michigan University for Musical Theater

Douglas Michael Kruger Scholarship

Lucas Branquinho, Ocean Township High School, attending Brookdale Community College for Theater

James K. Mosser Memorial Scholarship (Performance)

Derek Bedell, St. Joseph Regional High School, attending University of Michigan for Musical Theatre, Voice

James K. Mosser Memorial Scholarship (Technical Theater)

Matthew Macinelli, Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, attending Boston University for Lighting Design

Jane Grey Burgio Memorial Scholarship

Sydney Hain, Piscataway High School, attending the Rowan University Honors College for Musical Theater

Janet Sovey Scholarship

Abigail Drake, Delaware Valley Regional High School, attending DeSales University for Acting

Mickey McNany Theater Education Scholarship

Emily Cugini, Monroe Township High School, attending Montclair State University for Music Education and Theater

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