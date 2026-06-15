Annie Hägg and Evan Tyrone Martin to Lead Paper Mill Playhouse Summer Entertainment Series

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The F.M. Kirby Carriage House at Paper Mill Playhouse has unveiled its inaugural Summer Entertainment Series, introducing Broadway and cabaret artists Evan Tyrone Martin (New York City Center's The Wild Party) and Annie Hägg (Giant) to lead an expanded lineup of live entertainment throughout July and August at the newly refurbished restaurant and event space.

On Friday nights July 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 7:45 PM, Evan Tyrone Martin brings his signature concert event L-O-V-E : An Evening with the music of Nat King Cole the Carriage House stage for four intimate performances celebrating one of America's most beloved musical legends.

On Saturday nights July 11, 18, 25 and August 1 at 7:45 PM, Let Me Entertain You: A Cabaret with Annie Hägg brings jazz vocalist Hägg and her celebrated Jazz Quartet to Millburn for four unforgettable evenings of music inspired by the golden age of supper clubs and cabaret.

Summer programming will also include A Golden Girls Murder Mystery: A Family Affair on August 6, 7, and 8 and Mrs. Roper Bingo, which will take place on August 12, 19, and 26. Seating begins at 6 PM and events begin at 7 PM.

Building on the momentum of its successful grand reopening this spring, The Carriage House continues to establish itself as one of northern New Jersey's premiere destinations for dining and entertainment. Throughout the summer, guests can enjoy live programming every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening, including live music performances, comedy nights, themed trivia, interactive bingo experiences, immersive murder mysteries, and other special guest performers. Acoustic musicians will also perform during Sunday brunch service all season long.

Reservations for dining and entertainment events are available through RESY. Guests are encouraged to visit CarriageHouseMillburn.org regularly for updated schedules, event details, and reservations. New events and performers will be announced throughout the summer.

"Our vision for The Carriage House is to create a destination where exceptional dining and memorable entertainment come together," said Michael Stotts, Executive Director "This summer's lineup reflects that commitment, offering guests everything from Broadway-caliber performers and world-class jazz to interactive experiences and community events.

Let Me Entertain You: A Cabaret with Annie Hägg – July 11, 18, 25 and August 1 at 7:45 PM

Currently appearing on Broadway in Giant starring John Lithgow, Annie Hägg has earned recognition throughout New York and internationally for her work on stage, screen, and in concert. Backed by an exceptional ensemble of musicians, she delivers a sophisticated evening of timeless standards, romantic ballads, and swinging jazz favorites including "The Very Thought of You," "I've Got a Crush on You," "Bei Mir Bist Du Schön," "They Say It's Wonderful," and "Guilty."

Blending extraordinary vocal artistry with the wit, storytelling, and audience connection of a classic cabaret entertainer, Hägg creates an intimate experience that recalls the glamour of a bygone era while feeling thoroughly contemporary. Her performances have captivated audiences at iconic venues including The Russian Tea Room, The Triad Theater, The Beekman Hotel, Winnie's Jazz Club, and The Flatiron Room, earning a devoted following for her charm, humor, and magnetic Stage Presence.

"What I love most about cabaret is the opportunity to connect directly with an audience through music and storytelling. These songs are timeless for a reason, and I'm thrilled to bring them to life in a setting that feels both intimate and unforgettable," said Hägg.

L-O-V-E : An Evening with the music of Nat King Cole Starring Evan Tyrone Martin – July 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 7:45 PM

Evan Tyrone Martin, whose recent credits include New York City Center's The Wild Party, The Black Clown, and major productions across the country, has previously headlined national tours with his acclaimed Nat King Cole concert presentations. In this heartfelt and deeply personal evening, he combines Cole's timeless music with stories of family, memory, and the artists who shaped his love of music.

Audiences will enjoy beloved classics including "Route 66," "Nature Boy," "Mona Lisa," "L-O-V-E," "Smile," "The Christmas Song," "Unforgettable," and "Stardust." Richly nostalgic yet deeply personal, the evening explores the enduring influence of Nat King Cole through Martin's warm storytelling and remarkable vocals, creating a celebration that is both entertaining and moving.

"The music of Nat King Cole represents elegance, joy, romance, and humanity at its very best," said Martin. "I'm thrilled to share these songs and stories with audiences in such an intimate setting."

A Golden Girls Murder Mystery: A Family Affair – August 6, 7 and 8 at 7 PM

Without A Cue Productions presents A Golden Girls Murder Mystery: A Family Affair, an interactive dinner-theater experience packed with laughter, nostalgia, and a dash of deadly intrigue. This immersive comedy follows the beloved Golden Girls as they attempt to host the perfect family gathering, only to discover that one of their guests may have murderous intentions. Guests will enjoy an evening of campy fun, audience participation, and plenty of surprises as they help unravel the mystery alongside television’s most iconic quartet.

Mrs. Roper Bingo – August 12, 19, 26 at 7 PM

Without A Cue Productions invites guests to step into the colorful world of Mrs. Roper Bingo, a lively themed evening inspired by everyone’s favorite caftan-clad sitcom icon. Guests can enjoy two hours of bingo, prizes, a silent auction, cocktails, and karaoke to cap off the night. Whether dressed in a bright caftan and red wig or simply ready for a good time, attendees can expect an evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and fabulous fun in true Mrs. Roper style. Additional performances will be announced soon.

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