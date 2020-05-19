Paper Mill Playhouse Presents BABBLING BY THE BROOK A New Weekly Live Streaming Event Beginning May 20

Paper Mill Playhouse has added the new weekly special live streaming event Babbling by the Brook, hosted by Mark S. Hoebee, to the line-up of weekly online events. Every Wednesday evening beginning May 20, 2020 at 7:00PM (EDT). Tune in on the Paper Mill Playhouse Facebook page (facebook.com/PaperMillPlayhouse.

Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! The series launches TOMORROW evening, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 7:00PM with special guest Tony Award-nominee and Paper Mill favorite Rob McClure from Honeymoon in Vegas and Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway.

Upcoming Scheduled special guests include:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020 AT 7:00PM

Notes on Clue with Casey Hushion and Sandy Rustin

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3, 2020 AT 7:00PM

Catch up with Donna English and Elena Shaddow

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2020 AT 7:00PM

Dreamgirls Reunion with Angela Robinson, LaTonya Holmes and Sharon Wilkins

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2020 AT 7:00PM

Catch up with JoAnn M. Hunter

