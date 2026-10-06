POTUS to Open at Studio Playhouse in Upper Montclair
Directed by Emily Miller, the political farce stars Holly Cerelli, Ann Pattan, Angelle Whavers, Lillie Paries, and others.
Studio Playhouse is opening its next main stage production after the 2026 New Jersey Community Theatre of the Year Award: POTUS, this Friday, October 9!
POTUS takes audiences inside the chaotic inner workings of the White House at a moment when everything that can go wrong does. Seven brilliant and beleaguered women scramble to contain a national crisis sparked by one very bad presidential comment. Fast-paced, irreverent, and unapologetically bold, the play skewers power, gender, and politics with nonstop laughs.
Directed by Emily Miller, POTUS stars Holly Cerelli, Ann Pattan, Angelle Whavers, Lillie Paries, Lauri MacMillan, Tasha R. Williams, Leslie Silverman, and Kelly Dillion.
Catch POTUS October 9-24 at Studio Playhouse, located at 14 Alvin Pl. Upper Montclair NJ 07043.
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