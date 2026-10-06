POTUS to Open at Studio Playhouse in Upper Montclair

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Studio Playhouse is opening its next main stage production after the 2026 New Jersey Community Theatre of the Year Award: POTUS, this Friday, October 9!

POTUS takes audiences inside the chaotic inner workings of the White House at a moment when everything that can go wrong does. Seven brilliant and beleaguered women scramble to contain a national crisis sparked by one very bad presidential comment. Fast-paced, irreverent, and unapologetically bold, the play skewers power, gender, and politics with nonstop laughs.

Directed by Emily Miller, POTUS stars Holly Cerelli, Ann Pattan, Angelle Whavers, Lillie Paries, Lauri MacMillan, Tasha R. Williams, Leslie Silverman, and Kelly Dillion.

Catch POTUS October 9-24 at Studio Playhouse, located at 14 Alvin Pl. Upper Montclair NJ 07043.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 03 Hrs 22 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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