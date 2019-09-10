PJ MASKS, FREESTYLE FEVER & ALMOST QUEEN On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: PJ Masks Live! on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at 1 & 5 p.m.; Freestyle Fever featuring Judy Torres, Noel, Johnny O, Rob Base, Cynthia, Brenda K. Starr, Lisette Melendez, Sweet Sensation, Seduction, Nayobe and Soave on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Almost Queen on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

PJ Masks Live!

PJ Masks Live!, the hit live musical production from Entertainment One and Round Room, is back with an all-new show: "PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!" Based on eOne's top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, the new show features preschoolers' favorite pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the show along with new music and a whole new adventure. Catboy, Owlette and Gekko will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, toe-tapping tunes and a whole lot of super fun as they go into the night to save the day from the Villains along with PJ Robot, who is new to the live show!

Freestyle Fever

Get ready to move when Freestyle Fever takes over bergenPAC featuring hitmakers Judy Torres, Noel, Johnny O, Rob Base, Cynthia, Brenda K. Starr, Lisette Melendez, Sweet Sensation, Seduction, Nayobe, Soave and White Boy Keys. The show will be hosted by Sal Abbatiello.

Almost Queen

THE most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





