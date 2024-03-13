PILOBOLUS re:CREATION Tour Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mayo Performing Arts Center will present PILOBOLUS re:CREATION Tour, Saturday, April 6 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

On the heels of their successful Big Five-OH! Tour at The Joyce Theater in New York City, Pilobolus launches into the next half-century with a transformative odyssey of reinvention where both audience and artists rediscover, redefine, and recreate timeless narratives through new visions of history, myth, and the innate human need for expression.

Step into a realm where imagination knows no limits. The boundaries of gravity and creativity blur, offering an intimate window into the essence of creativity itself with Pilobolus's re:CREATION Tour.

re:CREATION is a dynamic collection of dance pieces - daring experiments and groundbreaking new collaborations, keeping the company at the forefront of innovation, which stand alongside the classics that have altered the landscape of dance and theater, making re:CREATION both timely and timeless.

While programs vary from location to location, every re:CREATION performance is a sensory experience not to be missed. Works range from the seminal silliness and youthful hilarity of Walklyndon, filling the theater with peals of laughter, to the newly created Awaken Heart, which captures the transience of life and the preciousness of relationships. Shadows coalesce into incredible images in Behind the Shadows. Bodies combine as one in Symbiosis. A surreal narrative emerges in the quintessentially Pilobolus breakthrough piece Untitled. Pieces such Branches and The Ballad pair together to remind us of the symbiotic relationship of humans to each other and the flora and fauna we share the planet with.

From echoes of the Renaissance in the restrained classic On The Nature Of Things to the formation of the expansive dreamscape in the recently unveiledNoctuary, re:CREATION combines wit, sensuality, and stunning physical acumen in a sensory-exploding performance sure to thrill and surprise audiences.

Step out of your comfort zone and into a theater where real emotion, raw talent, and palpable energy come to life right before your eyes. It's a transformative experience that promises to engage, inspire, and leave audiences in awe.